Tallapoosa County Schools will continue to require masks in school buildings after the state mask mandate expires April 9, Superintendent Ray Porter said Thursday.
"As all of you I'm sure heard, the governor will lift the mask order on April 9," Porter told school board members during Thursday's work session. "We will not lift our indoor mask order at schools."
Porter said Tallapoosa County Schools would loosen the outdoor mask requirements beginning April 12, but indoor mask requirements will remain the same. Alexander City Schools has yet to confirm its mask policy after April 9.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama will extend its mask mandate to April 9, at which point the mandate will expire for good. Ivey's announcement came one day before the previous mask mandate was set to expire on March 5. After April 9th, Ivey said masks will become a matter of "personal responsibility" and that she will continue to wear one.
"We are one of the few systems that has had face-to-face instruction the entire year so I hesitate for us to change a whole lot of what we've been doing all year that has worked exceptionally well," Porter said. "So if we'll err, we'll err on the side of caution."
While Reeltown schools went virtual for two weeks in January and Dadeville schools went virtual for a week in February, both due to COVID-related staffing shortages, Tallapoosa County Schools has yet to implement district-wide remote learning for more than a day at a time this academic year. The school district has taken a few virtual days to give staff members the opportunity to get vaccinated and once during inclement weather.
Tallapoosa County Board of Education president Carla Talton addressed the situation at Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School last month, in which most, if not all of the lunchroom staff had to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Both schools, which share a lunchroom, had to suddenly switch to remote learning for a week.
"I know we had a situation where we had to go virtual and all of those lunchroom workers had declined the (COVID-19) vaccine," Talton said. "I know that you can't force them to do that."
Talton asked if the school district still gave paid sick leave to those in quarantine who had declined to be vaccinated. Tallapoosa County Schools teachers and staff were all offered Pfizer vaccines in January through Lake Martin Community Hospital.
"It affects so many because (of) a certain few," she said.
Porter said the school district's revised leave policy, which expanded paid sick leave to accommodate staff members in quarantine, will expire this month. At that point, Tallapoosa County Schools will return to its pre-pandemic leave policy, meaning the school district will not have to pay employees during quarantine.
Porter told board members just over half of Tallapoosa County Schools employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Of the roughly 170 employees not vaccinated, 48 of those were not vaccinated because they were COVID-19-positive within 90 days of being offered the vaccine.
"Matter of fact, there are five scheduled (for vaccinations) as soon as they get the next round in at the hospital, me being one of those," said Porter, who had COVID-19 in early January.