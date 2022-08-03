Murder Kidnapping
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and with the State Bureau of Investigation look under a home on County Road 34 at Churchill Road on Monday evening.

One adult and one child under the age of 14 were found dismembered in a mobile home on County Road 34 Monday.

