Cliff Williams / The Outlook Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and with the State Bureau of Investigation look under a home on County Road 34 at Churchill Road on Monday evening.
One adult and one child under the age of 14 were found dismembered in a mobile home on County Road 34 Monday.
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and first-degree kidnapping. Court records reveal details of the charges previously unreleased by law enforcement.
One count of capital murder is due to one of the victims being under the age of 14. The charging documents reveal the child’s initials, A.O.G.V. and also state how Reyes murdered the vicitim.
“Reyes….on or about July 24 initially caused the death of [the child] by striking him with his hands and feet,” a court document states.
One count of capital murder is for the adult victim.
“[Reyes] did intentionally cause the death of Sandra Vazquez Ceja by smothering her with a pillow,” a court document states.
The third count of capital murder is because there were two deaths and a kidnapping.
The charging documents for the first-degree kidnapping charge state the juvenile female victim was held beginning July 24.
“[Reyes] restrained with restraints to bed posts for approximately one week, gave the victim alcohol to keep the victim in a drugged state as well as assault her in the head,” the document states. “Victim had broken her braces from chewing out of her restraints. Deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrists indicative of being restrained.”
The two charges of abuse of a corpse relate to what documents state as Reyes trying to hide evidence of the murders by cutting the bodies “into small pieces at the joints.”
Monday night the bodies were removed from the floor of the mobile home from beneath as a saw was used from above. The bodies were placed onto tarps and bags and taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Reyes is due before Tallapoosa County District Judge Taylor later this month.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
