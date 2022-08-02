Cliff Williams / The Outlook Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and with the State Bureau of Investigation look under a home on County Road 34 at Churchill Road on Monday evening.
Law enforcement have collected what appears to be human remains from a mobile home after a young girl was found wandering the road.
The Outlookwas on County Road 34 Monday night and saw investigators and deputies from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation and more were on the scene late Monday night as Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox was helping with body bags and what appeared to be the retrieval of a body or bodies.
It took several hours to remove the remains. Personnel on the scene could be seen pulling shirts up to cover noses as the bag or bags opened up. Some could be heard gagging.
Investigators spent the day and evening going in and out of the home and approximately 7 p.m. began to remove skirting revealing the underside of the mobile home. Authorities also used shovels and rakes to remove some of the insulation under the home.
A saw was used to release the floor from above. Investigators slowly pulled pieces of wood and other debris.
Finally large vinyl-plastic like bags dropped onto green tarps on the ground. Investigators could be seen taking photographs the entire time as Knox observed and took notes. At least two tarps or bags were used in the retrieval over the period of approximately three hours.
