Cliff Williams / The Outlook Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and with the State Bureau of Investigation look under a home on County Road 34 at Churchill Road on Monday evening.

Law enforcement have collected what appears to be human remains from a mobile home after a young girl was found wandering the road.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was arrested on first degree kidnapping charges and will also be charged with capital murder in connection with two bodies found at his residence Monday, Aug. 1.

