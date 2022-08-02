Reyes
Cliff Williams / the Outlook Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett holds up a mug shot of Jose Paulino Pascaul-Reyes who has been arrested for first-degree kidnapping and will likely have capital murder charges filed following an investigation on County Road 34.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Authorities are trying to determine why a Tallapoosa County man kidnapped a juvenile and killed two others leaving the corpses within the floor of a home to decompose.

Jose Reyes mugshot

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was arrested on first degree kidnapping charges and will also be charged with capital murder in connection with two bodies found at his residence Monday, Aug. 1.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

