Authorities are trying to determine why a Tallapoosa County man kidnapped a juvenile and killed two others leaving the corpses within the floor of a home to decompose.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
“During this investigation, processing the residence, we have found two decomposing bodies that are currently at the [Alabama] Department of Forensic Sciences,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said.
Abbett said he and his investigators stand behind the affidavit in court records stating the juvenile had been tied to a bedpost, drugged with alcohol and finally chewed free of her restraints. Abbett said the efforts of the girl should be lauded.
“She is a hero,” Abbett said. “We gave her medical attention. She is safe now. We want to keep her that way.”
Abbett said the driver of the vehicle that found the girl Monday morning should be commended.
“We always say, ‘See something, say something,’” Abbett said. “It is one of those things you don’t know what you are actually doing, but you are helping that young child when you stop there and volunteering their service. We are appreciative of the people who come forward and notify us.”
In the County Road 34 mobile home, law enforcement found bodies sandwiched in the floor in bags. Monday night investigators took a saw and cut from above releasing bags of human remains to the ground.
Abbett said the events took place at the home of Jose Paulino Pascaul-Reyes, 37, on County Road 34. Reyes was arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges in Auburn Monday with the help of the Auburn Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Abbett said there were others living in the residence with Reyes. The Department of Homeland Security is working with the sheriff’s department to determine if Reyes is a documented resident.
Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said Reyes will likely face several more charges.
“At this time we are looking at multiple counts of capital murder along with kidnapping in the first degree,” Duerr said. “Once we finish our investigation I feel certain several more charges will follow. We expect additional charges based on interviewing all participants.”
Abbett said he couldn’t yet comment on the relationship between Reyes and the victims.
“We are not at the stage to release the relationship,” Abbett said. “We don’t want to infringe on what is going on behind the scenes.”
Abbett said investigators are dealing with the issues concerning a young victim and gruesome crime scene.
“They are tired but persevering,” Abbett said. “They have done an excellent job. You put away your tiredness and everything else and focus on having focus on the results of charging someone and arresting someone.”
The State Bureau of Investing, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Alexander City Police Department, Camp Hill Police Department, Dadeville Police Department, Dadeville Fire Department and the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency have assisted in the investigation.
Reyes is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing and additional charges.