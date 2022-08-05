Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Their status was parole pending, asylum claim,” Abbett said.
Authorities have said the 12-year-old girl freed herself by chewing through restraints tying her to a bedpost. Abbett the girl is being taken care of.
“She is in custody of [Alabama Department of Human Resources],” Abbett said. “They are taking care of her needs. She has no life threatening injuries. She has the mental aspect that we will be dealing with the traumatic experience she had.”
Reyes is charged with three counts of capital murder, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of a corpse. According to court records Reyes has been appointed two attorneys which is normal for Alabama courts when a defendant is facing capital murder charges. Reyes is also allowed an interpreter for court proceedings at a cost of $40 per hour.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.