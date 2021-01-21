The Generals are on a roll in the latter stages of the season after the program picked up another victory Wednesday night over Randolph County.
Horseshoe Bend was tied entering the fourth quarter with their opponent but managed to pull out the 41-34 victory. The win was the Generals’ third in four games and second in a row.
“I think we gained confidence and knew if we showed up and played hard defense and attacked the rim, we would be alright,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Chad Kison said. “Once again, I’m proud of the boys for working so hard and wanting to win.”
Horseshoe Bend’s Generals came away with a crucial area win Tuesday evening at home against LaFayette.