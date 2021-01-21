HorseshoeBend Chad3.JPG (copy)
Darius Goodman/The Outlook Horseshoe Bend Generals have won three of their last four games.

The Generals are on a roll in the latter stages of the season after the program picked up another victory Wednesday night over Randolph County.

Horseshoe Bend was tied entering the fourth quarter with their opponent but managed to pull out the 41-34 victory. The win was the Generals’ third in four games and second in a row.

“I think we gained confidence and knew if we showed up and played hard defense and attacked the rim, we would be alright,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Chad Kison said. “Once again, I’m proud of the boys for working so hard and wanting to win.”

