A simple tweet was all Damien Lawry needed earlier this week to announce his college decision.
Lawry, a player who bolstered the BRHS football offensive line, announced his decision through Twitter.
“First and foremost I would like to thank my mother and my older brother for raising me into the man I am today,” Lawry wrote. “None of this would be possible without you two in my corner. I also want to thank all the coaches involved in my life. I thank you all for sharpening my skills and showing me how to fight through adversity in life. I also want to thank my lord and savior for letting me play the game I love to the best of my ability. With all that said, for the next four years I will be attending the University of West Alabama.”
110% Committed #GoTigers 🐅@CoachD_Myers @CoachRAPinilla @martaewyckoff pic.twitter.com/F39mzwEYtJ— Damien Lawry (@d_lawry67) January 19, 2021