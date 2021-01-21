Damien Lawry.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Damien Lawry committed to the University of West Alabama.

A simple tweet was all Damien Lawry needed earlier this week to announce his college decision.

Lawry, a player who bolstered the BRHS football offensive line, announced his decision through Twitter.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my mother and my older brother for raising me into the man I am today,” Lawry wrote. “None of this would be possible without you two in my corner. I also want to thank all the coaches involved in my life. I thank you all for sharpening my skills and showing me how to fight through adversity in life. I also want to thank my lord and savior for letting me play the game I love to the best of my ability. With all that said, for the next four years I will be attending the University of West Alabama.”

Tags

Sports Editor

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist.