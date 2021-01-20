Horseshoe Bend’s Generals came away with a crucial area win Tuesday evening at home against LaFayette.
The Generals managed to pull out a 46-44 victory over their foe, avenging an earlier season loss. Per stat keeping from MaxPreps.com, the Generals’ win snaps a 23-game losing streak to LaFayette that dates back to Dec. 6, 2011.
“It’s huge,” head coach Chad Kison exclaimed after the win. “It’s one we will talk about in the years to come. Those wins don’t happen very often. The boys were pumped up and I am so proud of them and what they earned tonight.”
Cole Johnson led the Generals with 17 points while Holt Tidwell and Trent Cotney each had 11 in the win.
The girls program suffered a loss to LaFayette, falling 47-36.