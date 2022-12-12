Mr. Walls "Buddy" McIntyre, 90, of Kellyton, Alabama, passed away at his home on Friday, December 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life Service for Buddy will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Alexander City with Dr. Steve King officiating. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Alexander City.
Buddy was born on December 16, 1931 in Coosa County, Alabama to Henry Duncan McIntyre and Annie Lee Goodwin McIntyre.
He served during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Navy and was awarded the Alabama Korean War Legion of Honor by Governor Bob Riley in 2005. After his military service, he was employed by L&N Railroad as a communications lineman.
After being disabled in an accident while on the job, Buddy became the ultimate outdoorsman and spent much of his life fishing and hunting with his family.
Beyond his outdoor pursuits, Buddy was passionate about people, whether it be serving as a member of Masonic Lodge No. 435 F. & A.M. and American Legion, or sitting and talking with anyone who wanted to visit with him. Buddy never met a stranger.
He is survived by his Wife, Florene L. McIntyre of Alexander City, AL, Son, Chad M. McIntyre (Lori) of Kennesaw, GA, Grandson, Bryan McIntyre (Becca) of Kennesaw, GA, Granddaughter, Mallorie Wynne (Ramsey), of Macon, GA, Great-granddaughters, Raynie, Ramsey Gray, and Rawlings Wynne.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Henry Duncan McIntyre, Mother, Annie Lee McIntyre, Sister, Evelyn Neighbors, Sister, Louise Mason, Brother, William James McIntyre.
