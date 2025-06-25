...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT LEE...SOUTHERN TALLAPOOSA AND
SOUTHWESTERN CHAMBERS COUNTIES THROUGH 245 AM CDT...
At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Trammel Crossroads to near Bleecker.
Movement was southwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Auburn, Opelika, Dadeville, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Lafayette, La
Fayette, Jacksons' Gap, Waverly, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, Auburn
University, Sturkie, Beauregard, Bleecker, Trammel Crossroads, Ridge
Grove, Buffalo, and Chambers County Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for
southeastern and east central Alabama.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS
COOSA ELMORE LEE
MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, EUFAULA,
LANETT, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROCKFORD,
TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us.