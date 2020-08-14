Tommy Spraggins believes the last four years have brought about a change Alexander City very much needed.
Spraggins was elected to represent the citizens of District 5 as councilmember as he wanted to serve the community after retiring from Russell Corp. and Russell Medical. He wants to continue something he helped start by seeking the office of mayor of Alexander City.
“Four years ago, (citizens) voted for change and elected five new city councilmembers and a new mayor,” Spraggins said at Monday’s TPI Political Forum. “I have been fortunate enough to be part of that change. We brought integrity, respect, honor and cooperation back to the mayor’s office and to the city council. We cleared up the old Russell campus. We restored financial stability for Alexander City and many more things.”
Spraggins became mayor after the death of Mayor Jim Nabors more than a year ago and is happy with how things have gone as the mayor of Alexander City. He pointed to the annexation of Miners Cove and Wicker Point, the $10 million private investment in the Russell Marine Boating and Outdoor Store, the redevelopment of the old Russell Main Office and more.
“In those 15 months, I am proud of my accomplishments,” Spraggins said. “I’ll highlight a few. One is sales tax revenue is up 10.8% this year and we will end the year $1 million up...The transparency I have brought to the office as we started monthly financial reporting last July and do it every month, everyone seems to like it. We started doing a mayor’s recap after every city council meeting.”
Spraggins said his main focus as mayor is strong economic development to bring higher paying jobs to Alexander City.
“Our citizens deserve better paying jobs,” Spraggins said. “Another goal is to attract more commercial and retail development.”
To land industries with higher paying jobs, Spraggins said it is necessary to partner with other municipalities and counties in the area to achieve “common goals.”
“The Alabama Department of Commerce recommends a regional approach,” Spraggins said. “They only want to deal with one person in this region. They don’t want to deal with all the different entities. I think that is the right approach.”
The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) has served the role of working with area municipalities for economic development. It has a new director, after 14 months of no director, who Spraggins believes will be beneficial to the area.
“Currently the (LMAEDA) is a regional approach,” Spraggins said. “As of (Monday), we do have our new executive director, Chad Odom. Chad comes with a lot of experience in economic development. He has experience coming from New Orleans. He has been in Wharton, Texas the last five years. We are excited about getting Chad on board to lead us with economic development. The City of Alexander City is very critical to economic development with the Lake Martin area.”
Spraggins said Alexander City is the largest contributor to the budget of LMAEDA at $85,000 of its $300,000 budget. The mayor is on the executive board and the president of the Alexander City City Council, currently Tim Funderburk, is on the regular board.
Spraggins said Alexander City has something to offer prospective industries and businesses beyond its people.
“We have property available in Alexander City for industrial recruitment — 63 acres at the airport, 80 acres over by the Avondale area,” Spraggins said. “We are excited and we want to recruit new people.”
Sales collections during the COVID-19 pandemic are at an all-time high. Spraggins said city officials must not rely on those strong increases to carry the services of Alexander City. He said he has the skills for managing the issue.
“I consider myself a fiscal conservative, someone who is a very good steward of taxpayer dollars,” Spraggins said. “I worked at Russell Corp. I managed a budget of $55 million and 320 employees. It was a big job and it's a big business. We are trying to run it like a business. Right now we are in the middle of the 2020-21 budgeting process.”
Spraggins said officials have not yet presented a budget for the next fiscal year to the city council. He said it will rely on revenue projections from 2019 and not the record year of 2020 where about $1 million in revenue was received over the previous year. Spraggins said the new budget will be conservative.
“That extra $1 million we are getting in tax revenue will not be on the table. Our expenses will be managed,” Spraggins said. “We will still be about $3 million in revenue over our expenses. We will use that money for capital projects if we can. We might have to cut back on some capital projects but one thing we will always do, we will never spend more than we are bringing in in revenue.”
Tough decisions lie ahead for Alexander City — what to do with the police department building and city hall when operations move to the new municipal complex. Spraggins said the community should be involved in the redevelopment of the properties.
“There is an emotional element tied to it especially to our police station, our courthouse,” Spraggins said. “That building is very old and built back in the ‘20s and was a previous city hall building. It is a historical-type building. We’ve just got to make the right decision and we don’t know what that is at this point. We do have some ideas but we want the community involved in it.”
More decisions lie ahead for infrastructure. Spraggins said Alexander City department heads laid out a huge wish list of capital projects for improvements in areas such as roads, sewer and water for the next five years.
“There is no way we are going to spend $28 million on infrastructure in the next five years, but we have to put priorities in place,” Spraggins said. “We have big needs in our city with an old infrastructure. We have to make those tough decisions.”
Spraggins said he knows the hours required to be mayor of Alexander City. He wants to serve as mayor again and has the backing of those close to him.
“I truly love Alexander City and have a passion for serving all the citizens of Alexander City,” Spraggins said. “My family is very supportive and understands that the mayor’s job is more than a fulltime job and I am committed to make that my top priority. Progress has been made but more is needed. I would be honored if you would vote for me on Aug. 25.”