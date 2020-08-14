Woody Baird has been watching Alexander City officials from the sidelines for decades.
Baird said the best days of the city were in the past with plenty of good paying jobs and Alexander City was thriving. He believes the city has lacked needed leadership and is seeking the office of mayor to provide it.
“Anybody that knows me knows I have a passion for Alexander City,” Baird said Monday at TPI’s Political Forum. “If you have read any of my editorials or followed me over the years, you know my passion for Alexander City. I want to see Alex City survive and I want to see it better. Growing up I remember Alexander City was a vibrant community with good schools and a hospital, a place where your children could get a job and live here and could expect quality of life. That’s no longer the case.”
Baird said the administrations since the glory days of Russell Corp. have not brought in jobs to replace those lost in Russell’s decline.
“Our economy has been stagnant for the last 15 years,” Baird said. “We lost our mid-range salary jobs. We can’t survive as a retail-based economy at this point and time…. One thing Alexander City has lacked over the last several administrations is leadership.
“Strong leadership is required in running municipalities in today’s world with COVID and unexpected natural disasters such as the storm we experienced on April 19. Twenty years of military service, working in posterior environments, with little or no supervision, taught me the leadership skills required to run a city.”
Baird said one thing will turn Alexander City around and allow it to prosper.
“One thing stands out above all else that will turn Alex City’s economy around,” Baird said. “This one thing will have a positive effect on the quality of life across the board in Alex City. That one thing is jobs — good paying jobs from different industries.”
Baird said he would recruit industry to support “our quality of life and provide diversity in our workforce.”
Baird said the city has never followed the advice of economic development consultants it has paid for.
“Entities that make up the economic structure of Alexander City and the Lake Martin region must work together one unified goal at a time,” Barid said. “Our national and state elected officials have stated they will help us if we can establish one goal and work together to obtain that goal. Once we build a strong working economy, retail will follow, but we have got to have that manufacturing.”
Baird said being a good leader and mayor would not please everyone all the time. What Baird believes were poor decisions of prior administrations will lead to decisions some might not like.
“Being a strong leader is analyzing the information available to make the best choice that will positively affect the greatest number of people,” Baird said. “I see debt is our city’s single biggest threat. Infrastructure such as roads and sewer are going to be a major concern. If we have too much debt then we will have a hard time maintaining the infrastructure we have, much less improving that system. I see that as our biggest problem, biggest decision that will have to be made in the future.”
Other things must change for Alexander City to keep its young people working here as they enter the workforce, Baird.
“(Central Alabama Community College) is currently training our kids to leave Alex City,” Baird said. “Welding and robotics is teaching our children to leave because we don’t have those jobs here. We need to restructure what they are training especially with this Wicker Point development. Look at what kind of jobs are going to be available in this Wicker Point development over the next 10 to 15 to 20 years. We need a long-term plan to address those needs and to provide that training so that those kids can stay here.”
Baird would like to see a new position created in city hall freeing up the mayor’s time for other duties.
“I would like to consider a city manager or supervisor to execute the day to day operations of the city,” Baird said. “That would free me up to do what I think I can do best — economic development.”
Multiple things must be considered in economic development, according to Baird.
“The lake is an asset and must be an integral part of the economic structure of Alexander City, but it can’t be our only asset,” Baird said. “Any economic deal Alexander City enters into, that entity must be equitable for both parties.”
Baird said sales tax collections cannot be depended on to support municipal and educational operations.
“The spike in sales from March until now is an anomaly. It’s not normal,” Baird said. “We need to be setting aside money right now in anticipation of any kind of decrease in tax revenue. The current administration seems to think the increased revenue is here to stay and is spending it as quick as they get it. COVID will end and our sales tax will likely decrease when our population sheltering at the lake leaves. We should be budgeting for that reduction.”
As a small business owner in Alexander City, Baird said another avenue must be developed for revenue growth for municipal purposes beyond sales taxes to allow small businesses to survive.
“As far as covering the gap, the only logical sustainable stable alternative would be very unpopular and that would be property tax,” Baird said. “Our retail businesses cannot sustain another sales tax increase. I work retail; I have a retail business. The increased sales tax has hurt my business over the last several years. Our state has the second-lowest property tax in the country. This is all we have to fall back on. So that is the direction we are going to have to go.”
Baird said the city must become more business friendly “because right now trying to get a business license is like pulling teeth.”
Baird said he will work hard to return Alexander City to the great city everyone remembers.
“As mayor I will strive to reestablish those jobs and improve the quality of life for all citizens,” Baird said. “Too many assets have been diverted to the new municipal facility while ignoring services our citizens and neighborhoods need especially since the wind storm. This will change and the citizens will come first. I will establish a plan for the future of Alexander City so we are prepared to meet the physical and economics as needs arise…. If you are not happy with the status quo and want to see Alex City move forward, grow and survive, vote Woody Baird on Aug. 25.”