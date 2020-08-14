Cynthia Fuller believes workers in her hometown of Alexander City can be world renowned.
Fuller is a candidate for mayor of Alexander City in the Aug. 25 municipal election wants to leverage several things to make the city a better place.
“With Alex City all we’ve got is (U.S. Highway) 280 and train tracks,” Fuller said at Monday’s TPI Candidate Forum.
But Fuller doesn’t believe a highway and the railroad define Alexander City.
“We can make a difference in Alexander City,” she said. “We can make a difference around the world and we are a very small town. Basically I think everybody loves our town here.”
Fuller has some big ambitions to put Alexander City on the world map.
“Basically you have to think of what we are doing right now,” Fuller said. “There are countries smaller than Alabama that have started using hydrogen trains. Why can’t we break into some of these hydrogen train engines and those big trucks? We would take tons of oil and gas away from what we have to consume. Why can’t we make those automotives, big trucks and sell them throughout the United States? There is no reason why we can’t.”
Fuller said she doesn’t think looking at the past will help Alexander City grow.
“You have to have forward thinking,” she said. “What it boils down to is we have gotten bogged down in gas and oil. We have got to look out. We have got to see the different things we can do together.”
Fuller has ideas for when revenues might dip after record revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you know recession is a part of a capitalist environment, even pandemics,” Fuller said.
She has a plan to cover shortfalls in revenue.
“The only way to cover potential gaps in revenue is to…you have to operate the essentials of the city water, sewer, electric, gas, fire and police,” Fuller said. “You have to look at cutting things. Cutting equipment purchases, supplies, see where you can cut back on hours and things.”
Fuller said some of those decisions would not be popular but necessary for the city to survive.
“It’s not popular because everybody wants a raise,” Fuller said. “Everybody wants more money. It’s because we have grown accustomed. I can understand that. I worked at Russell (Corp.). I remember getting a nickel raise. I remember these times. I went to work when it was I think $3.25 an hour — that was minimum wage.
“We have to decide what we can sell. Do we have any assets we can sell? Can we meet less? Can the mayor’s office do without a salary for four years and have it rerouted? Sometimes those are hard questions and those are hard things to do. I’m on disability. I don’t have all the answers but I can tell you it’s difficult.”
Another idea involves building employee housing to save money on employee pay.
“We have to think outside the box,” Fuller said. “We have to be sensible. We have to know what we are doing. I had a proposal on how to do something with Lakewinds — put a staff there. Make a small tiny community of employee housing placed on the far end and let that be part of the salary. It is $725 plus housing — that is a pretty good wage.”
Other ideas to save are tough on employees because fewer hours mean less pay.
“Making sure our employees have a job and benefits, it is difficult when you are trying to pay on a house and you are literally on unemployment and food stamps,” Fuller said. “So, we modify our time and modify our staff and modify our work week.”
In the end, making it through a recession is a simple idea, Fuller said.
“You have to figure out how you can do with what you got while employees need to work that service,” Fuller said.
Fuller wants to be an advocate for all people and said she understands the needs of many.
“Basically I am disabled; I am fighting for people’s rights,” Fuller said. “Basically I have been impregnated with a chemical that can basically...my body can be accessed by CIA satellites. I have been tortured for 10 years by an evil government.”
Fuller believes nobody has taken her seriously for a long time.
“The reason why I’m here is basically I feel like I have been ignored for 10 years on a very tragic situation,” Fuller said. “It’s not downplaying anything about the other candidates; it’s just that I feel like it was time for me to come out. You may think I’m nuts but this thing exists and I’m disabled; I have brain damage, irreparable damage to my body from this weapon. That is how strong I feel.”
The situation Fuller spoke of led to her disability and decision to run for mayor, she said. Although she has never served in public office, Fuller feels her experiences would benefit Alexander City and its citizens.
Fuller also believes her childhood experiences in Alexander City and her family roots can help guide Alexander City.
“I originated in 1959 in the Flint Hill community in Alexander City,” Fuller said. “My mother and father were an integral part of Alexander City. They owned Fuller General Merchandise right across from Flint Hill United Methodist Church for years.”