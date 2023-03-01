After unloading hundreds of pumpkins, organizing Christmas lights and overseeing countless farmer’s markets, Stacey Jeffcoat completed her last day as the Main Street executive director Tuesday.
“I get really emotional about it because I love it,” Jeffcoat said. “I love the merchants, interacting with people and my board.”
Main Street board president JoAnna Banks said since the day she stepped in, Jeffcoat has changed Main Street for the better.
“Our program has been fortunate that every time we've had to select a new director, we were able to get the right person to fill our needs and the community needs at that time,” Banks said. “We had a void and had some areas that we needed improvement and Stacy filled that void for us.”
Through Jeffcoat’s efforts, Main Street developed multiple promotional events, played an active role in business recruitment and maintained relations between the chamber, city and economic development alliance.
“Stacy is like my daughter,” Banks said. “We became close because we're so much alike in the way we think and how we think about the Main Street program. We've had good times traveling to conferences (and) the Pumpkin Patch — oh my stars, hauling and unloading all those 700 pumpkins.”
Banks said the downtown events were where Jeffcoat shined the most. They were some of Jeffcoat’s favorite parts as well from Halloween to Downtown Christmas to the Gumbo Get Down.
“They are so much fun, like our downtown trick-or-treat that's become a yearly tradition,” Jeffcoat said. “It's like a Hallmark movie. You've got all these little kids and costumes and parents and 2,000 to 3000 people walking through downtown, trick-or-treating at the stores. It's almost magical.”
One of the main hurdles Jeffcoat faced during her time as director was the pandemic. Main Street had to get creative with promoting businesses in a time of lockdown. Jeffcoat said the board decided to start up events like Take Out Thursdays.
“In fact, we won a Main Street award for it,” she said. “People would call our restaurants and order food and come pick them up. We did cones with curbside service signs on them so people could still support the restaurants. (Meanwhile) a lot of our boutiques and retail stores were doing online sales.”
During those times there weren’t any downtown businesses that closed for good, which Jeffcoat credits largely to the community and its support.
Outside of managing commerce during a pandemic, her day to day was focused on compiling information for the state and national levels of Main Street such as business openings, closings and sales taxes.
Jeffcoat also was in charge of beautification projects, promoting downtown businesses through their social media pages and serving on boards within the community.
Longtime board member Larkin Radney said Jeffcoat has done a lot for the area through increasing the farmer’s market funding and bringing in speaker systems to the downtown — creating a holiday ambience.
“As executive director, she's very hands-on,” Radney said. “She's very enthusiastic and she absolutely loves Alexander City, especially the downtown historic district. She was wonderful to work with. She would do any job and do it well, including picking up trash downtown.”
Prior to becoming Main Street director, Jeffcoat has worked in the nonprofit sector for years. She was the volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity and later she did marketing and fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club.
“It was not an easy decision,” Jeffcoat said. “I thought on it and prayed on it for months and shed a lot of tears and went back and forth about whether I truly wanted to step down, but it finally came to the decision that was best for our family."
Jeffcoat said being the Main Street director has changed her life. In Oct. 2021, Jeffcoat and her husband opened The Local at 41 Main with a second location underway.
“I tell people all the time, if it weren't for Main Street, I don't know that my husband and I ever would have opened a small business,” she said. “But being the Main Street director and being in the downtown area, you learn more about grants and opportunities and things like that.”
Jeffcoat said she hopes new director Michelle West gains from Main Street just as much as she did.
“I hope she spreads her wings and makes it hers — brings new vision and fresh ideas and continues the forward momentum that we've had the past four years,” Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat started as director in 2019 and announced her decision to step down on Nov. 4, 2022. In the future, she plans to be a volunteer with Main Street and serve on a state Main Street committee in 2024.