stacey jeffcoat
Buy Now

After four years as Main Street executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat stepped down and finished her last day on Feb. 28. However, she plans to continue to remain active in the Alexander City downtown scene.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

After unloading hundreds of pumpkins, organizing Christmas lights and overseeing countless farmer’s markets, Stacey Jeffcoat completed her last day as the Main Street executive director Tuesday. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you