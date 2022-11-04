Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years.
As executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat helped to promote and support downtown Alexander City through Main Street.
“It has been a privilege and a pleasure over the past four years to serve as the executive director for Main Street Alexander City,” Jeffcoat said in a statement on the organization’s Facebook page. “I have gained valuable relationships and friendships during this time. I am very proud of some of the things that we have accomplished over the past four years.”
One of the biggest accomplishments for Jeffcoat and Main Street is achieving and maintaining a 90 percent occupancy rate downtown, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
Under Jeffcoat’s leadership, Main Street also established new signature events for downtown, like the Downtown Trick or Treat, Downtown Christmas and Downtown Gumbo Get Down.
The organization has also been able to expand partnerships to The Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority and more.
“This was not an easy decision because I love my job and community,” Jeffcoat said. “But it was the best decision for our family at this time.”
Jeffcoat and her husband Jeremy own and operate The Local at 41 Main and she hopes to be able to take a more active role in the businesses they own going forward.
“I look forward to still being active in downtown as a volunteer and small business owner and I am very excited to see where the next executive director will take us,” Jeffcoat said.
