Fresh Face on Main

Stacey Jeffcoat assumed the position of Main Street Alexander City’s executive director Jan. 2. Photo by Amy Passaretti

Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you