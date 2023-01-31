With the motto of “Deep Connections. Fresh Vision,” Main Street has a new executive director stepping in.
Michelle West, owner of Studio West, said she saw the application last year and tried to think of some good candidates who truly care about the downtown area.
Then, she realized that sounded a lot like her.
“I wanted to see somebody in a position that has a lot of energy and cares and likes to do events and wants to see revitalization continue in our area,” West said. “It turned out that I couldn't think of anybody that cared about it as much as I do.”
West has been in the area for the past 15 years. Some of those years have been spent as a business owner, but also as an event coordinator at SpringHouse, working for United Way and, more recently, as a realtor at Love Lake Martin.
In a recent press release, Main Street Board President JoAnna Banks said, “We were fortunate to have a strong group of applicants to interview. Michelle’s background in real estate and being a local business owner set her apart from the group.”
West said all these roles have played a part in preparing her. United Way gave her experience with working in the nonprofit sector and fundraising. SpringHouse gave her an event planning background and being a realtor helped her develop an understanding of what prospective investors are looking for in the area.
“Then having my own business downtown, it really helps me stay in touch with what's going on in the area and gives me a personal investment of wanting to see this area do well,” West said.
One of the major efforts West said she is focused on is getting more visitors and residents downtown.
“I know the merchants are really struggling with Amazon and with some of the bigger competitors in Opelika and Sylacauga,” she said. “I just really want to see more foot traffic and, for our local people, to give downtown a chance first before they travel out of the area.”
West said some of her other upcoming plans involve meeting with the merchants to find out about their challenge areas and planning more events on Main Street.
According to a press release, West will also be attending a director training with Main Street Alabama as part of her transition as well as training under outgoing executive director Stacey Jeffcoat.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the executive director for the past four years,” Jeffcoat said. “We have accomplished a lot of wonderful things and I have made a lot of friends along the way. I am excited and look forward to having Michelle as the executive director. I know she is going to do a great job.”
One of the first events West will have a hand in is the “Midnight at the Masquerade: Murder Mystery Event” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. The event will take place at the Azalea Cove Clubhouse on Lake Martin and tickets must be purchased in advance.
West said this is a brand new for Main Street and to stay tuned with updates on Main Street’s Facebook page.