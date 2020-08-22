Eric Brown may not be a true native of Alexander City but feels right at home after 32 years here and graduating from Benjamin Russell.
Brown made a promise to himself about running for public office many years ago and it reflects on his idea of where Alexander City is headed.
“I said a long time ago that if there was not a good mayor by the time I was 40 I’m running for mayor,” Brown said. “It worked out we had a really good mayor, so the next place to fit in was running for the city council.”
Brown said one thing has stood out since campaigning for office four years ago.
“When I first campaigned, the thing that jumped out at me the most was the housing,” Brown said. “District 4 is predominately residential so the streets are an easy one to pick on but the thing that stood out was the housing. Knocking door to door and meeting people and looking where they live, and it’s not necessarily a type of person. (Landlords) will never take care of it.”
Brown was a proponent of the rental ordinance ordering inspections of rental homes between tenants to ensure health and safety. With the issue behind the city council, Brown said streets are something he would like to see the city tackle.
“Streets once again and some drainage issues that need to be accomplished are a little trickier one to accomplish because the city needs to get on private property to do that,” Brown said. “I think the current platform city the uses, Micropaver, is a pretty efficient way to look at the streets and determine where a street is and how far deteriorated a street is. I know it’s a process that works because Auburn is trying to institute it as well.
A hard decision must be made by future leaders to keep up with the needs of paving city streets.
“Funding is what it boils down to is the main issue,” Brown said. “We spend $1.2 million on it each year; the bulk goes to paving and the other goes to patching, but we do have sources of income that we could use more of toward, the new gas tax through Rebuild Alabama. It will be more than what we’ve been getting in the past.”
Brown is in favor of a city administrator who answers to the mayor to carry on the continuity from mayor to mayor.
“Projects and things get left behind – a different mayor has different ideas,” Brown said.
Brown wants to continue to serve as a councilmember to see the vision through of the group elected four years ago.
“We’ve had great positive growth as a community,” Brown said. “We need consistency to continue to move forward as a community, to become who we are meant to be as a community.
I will continue to make decisions in the best interest for all of Alexander City. Preserving our quality of life today and for the future generations is my top priority.”