Frank Tapley said he has the experience to better Alexander City.
Tapley has been an Alexander City city councilmember and a member of the Tallapoosa County Commission. During his time in both roles, Tapley said his record proves he can deliver improvements for the city.
“There are a few things I’ve been involved in over the years,” Tapley said. “I helped build the Alex City boat ramp, helped build Imagination Station at the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex, spent hundreds of hours working on air conditioning units at Cooper Rec, city hall, Alex City Sportplex, Alex City police department, Alex City fire department and Alex City library at no cost to the city. I went to Mississippi and purchased a mobile command center for the police department at no cost to the city.”
Tapley said he is not afraid of making tough decisions to benefit the community because of the political consequences.
“I had to make one one time,” Tapley said. “I couldn’t tell the reason because when dealing with industry there are certain things you can’t give out. So I couldn’t really explain it; I just had to make the decisions on what I got and I got criticized a lot about it. But I checked last week for that vote; the schools in Tallapoosa County got over $2 million of revenue off of it that they wouldn’t have gotten if I had voted the other way.”
District 4 lies east of downtown and can take a few minutes to get to, especially if responding to an emergency. Tapley believe the city needs to invest in services to better serve the citizens.
“I think the city needs to start looking into a sub station for fire and police departments out on that side of town,” Tapley said. “Police could stay there and wouldn’t have to come back into town. They are out there pretty regular now.”
Tapley said he likes the idea of a city manager or administrator to bring in a professional trained to run a municipality.
“I believe politicians make decisions a lot of times because of pressure,” Tapley said. “A lot of them are not made right.”
Tapley is no stranger to paving roads. As a county commissioner, roads are always an issue and thinks the Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) will show its effectiveness.
“I think the half-cent sales tax made a big difference in the roads, a lot of improvement the last few years,” Tapley said. “If we stay on the right program and grade the roads right then it should make a difference.”
Tapley said he has been transparent in everything he has ever done and plans to continue that philosophy if elected to serve as District 4 councilmember.
“I’ve never avoided a question the Alex City Outlook has asked me and I’ve answered them honestly,” Tapley said. “If you want to see that kind of leadership in District 4, vote Frank Tapley City Council District 4 on (Tuesday).”