Raheem Ruffin might be the newest resident of everyone seeking to become an Alexander City councilmember but it doesn’t mean he cares any less for his community.
Ruffin would like to see issues like litter and speeding dealt with along with improving quality of life for all residents.
“We live close to the boat ramp and on that road we have kids out playing, families out walking dogs, riding bicycles and people come ride that road, launch their boats,” Ruffin said. “There is lots of trash and lots of speeding. The speed limit is 35 mph and I would like to see that road patrolled a little more.”
Ruffin said he is not sure who is doing the littering in the area but the extra police patrols would help.
“A lot of times, if I’m out there, it’s not just our residents launching boats,” Ruffin said. “There are people from out of town. I can’t say which sector is doing littering and speeding but people do enjoy our boat ramp. We want to make sure it is safe and clean.”
Ruffin moved to Alexander City and immediately went to work in the community.
“I have served on several boards,” Ruffin said “I have been coaching youth sports since I moved here and I continue to serve in this community. In my neighborhood, we have elderly neighbors. If I know there are trash cans and they have been there a day or two or if it’s raining I always put them back. I had an elderly neighbor a year ago who usually keeps his grass cut. I just noticed that grass was not cut so I didn’t ask, I just grabbed my lawn mower and I went and cut his grass.”
Service to others will happen even if Ruffin is not elected to the office, he said.
Ruffin likes the idea of a city manager as he has an education in public administration but is unsure if Alex City needs one.
“It’s something I would actually do but for our city, the way things are run right now with our mayor, I haven’t had any issues or have not seen where we need to make a change moving forward,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin said he doesn’t have any real gripes about the condition of city streets or how they are currently maintained but isn’t against looking how to do it better.
“All things can be improved and I think maybe there are some improvements that can be made in that process,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin said voters can’t make a bad decision in Tuesday’s election.
“I am committed to serve in whatever capacity, win or lose,” Ruffin said. “District 4 will be in good hands whoever is chosen amongst us. Eric (Brown) and I are friends and I am going to support either one of these guys (Brown or Frank Tapley) if I am not chosen as winner. Whether I am on city council or not, I’m going to continue to serve the citizens of this city in whatever capacity and support whichever one of these guys wins that seat, so thank you and Aug. 25 vote Raheem Ruffin.”