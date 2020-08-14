Joe Danial Stallions Jr. may not have been alone when he allegedly shot and killed his mother and sister with a shotgun.
Earlier this month investigators interviewed two witnesses key to the case, two people living with Stallions at the time of the 1999 double murder of Bobbie Dale Ingram, 38, and her daughter Jodi Angelia Stallions, 17, according to court documents. The documents revealed Stallions threatened his ex-wife and another person living with them if they revealed details of the case. The person living with the couple revealed in an interview with investigators Aug. 5 and confirmed by polygraph Aug. 10 he was with Joe Danial Stallions when Ingram and Jodi Angelia Stallions were shot.