The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Joe Daniel Stallions for the 1999 murder of Bobbie Dale Ingram, 38, and her daughter Jodi Angelia Stallions, 17, on Thursday.
Joe Stallions was the son of Bobbie Ingram and brother of Jodi Stallions and is in the Coosa County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder without bond following his arrest Wednesday.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said investigators have never forgotten about Ingram and Stallions’ untimely deaths and have uncovered new information they hope will refresh the minds of individuals with information about the case.
“During the last few months, Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators and myself developed new leads in this double homicide,” Howell said. “Evidence was presented to chief assistant district attorney Joe Ficquette who reviewed the new evidence and advised us to go forward with an arrest.”
Howell said “crucial evidence” was recently uncovered leading to the arrest.
“We conducted several interviews and reinterviewed people and we have several reliable people who have come forward to help us resolve this case,” Howell said. “Every sheriff prior to my being in office has continued to look into this case. We have continued to look into this case since getting into office. We have done extensive interviews to help bring closure to this case.”
Howell said the motive was still under investigation.
The Rockford community was shaken as the bodies of the mother, daughter and the healthy 8-month-old baby of Jodi Stallions were found by a friend about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1999 in their home on U.S. Highway 231.
The then 8-month-old baby Angel Wall found on the floor was present at the press conference Thursday. Wall said Jodi was her mother.
“I just wanted to thank the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office for bringing all this to light after all these years,” Wall said. “Hopefully we get some closure from here.”
Howell said he will remember the family of the victims as the case moves through the judicial system.
“My prayers are with Angel and her family as they relive these traumatic events,” Howell said. “ I am proud to move this family closer to justice being served. These murders shocked the community and the families of the victims. After these many years I hope the arrest will bring closure to the community and to the families involved.”
In the days just after the double killing, then-Coosa County Sheriff Bill Evans said investigators had two suspects.
“We have picked up one suspect and we’re looking for a second to interview,” Evans told The Outlook in January 1999.
Howell said Joe Stallions was interviewed by law enforcement in the days after the double murder. Howell would not confirm Joe Stallions had always been a suspect but said the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office was not looking into other suspects.
The next month the Alabama Governor’s Office offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Joe Stallions has had a history with law enforcement since the 1999 murders according to court documents. In June 2000 he was arrested for criminal mischief in Elmore County for damaging windows, a screen door and lights at a home. The charges were dismissed with conditions but court records did not say what the conditions were. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery in Lee County and two counts of first-degree robbery in Tallapoosa County in 2009. The Tallapoosa County cases involved businesses on U.S. Highway 280 in Alexander City. He was sentenced to three years in prison and and a 10-year suspended sentence.
Howell said all cases the department is investigating get priority.
“As sheriff of Coosa County I made it a goal of mine to relook at every cold case murder that has ever happened in Coosa County,” Howell said. “This cold case has been at the forefront of my priority list since coming into office. However, I would like to add, we will continue to work diligently to solve all cases whether they are cold cases or not.”