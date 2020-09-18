The double capital murder case revolving around the 1999 death of a Coosa County mother and daughter is headed to Coosa County grand jury.
Bobbie Dale Ingram, 38, and her daughter Jodi Angelia Stallions, 17, were found dead by Stallions’ boyfriend on a cold January 1999 morning just south of Rockford in their home on U.S. Highway 231.
Now more than 20 years later, Ingram’s son and Jodi’s older brother Joe Danial Stallions Jr., 42, of Ariton sits in the Coosa County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder surrounding the deaths.
Current Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell was a classmate of Jodi at Central Coosa High School when she was found dead by her boyfriend. Jodi’s then 8-month baby, Angel Wall, was found on the floor and placed into a crib near her mother’s bed.
Twenty years later, Howell has aged some but didn’t forget about the case when he was elected Coosa County sheriff nearly two years ago. It is one of several cold cases the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking into. The Ingram-Stallions’ murder case came to a head last month after crucial interviews with witnesses in the nearly 21-year-old case. Howell recounted those interviews from the witness stand Thursday as he was the main witness at a preliminary hearing in Rockford to see if Howell and prosecutors had enough evidence to support the case continuing through the court system.
Howell said an ex-wife of Joe’s, now Misty Brantley, alerted him about more information in the case. On Aug. 5 Howell and another Coosa County Sheriff’s investigator interviewed Brantley who said Joe was late coming home that night in January 1999.
Michael Proctor was 17 and in the foster system at the time of the murders. Proctor hung out a lot with the Stallions at their home and beyond. Howell said Proctor was the father of Brantley’s middle child, something Proctor didn’t find out until years later from Brantley. Howell said Brantley revealed interesting behavior by Joe. on the morning of Jan. 12, 1999 just hours before the murders were discovered.
“(Joe and Proctor) were late getting to work because they jumped the vehicle off,” Howell said from the witness stand. “They were late coming back and parked behind the residence as if attempting to hide a vehicle.”
Howell said he didn’t know if the investigation revealed what Ingram and Jodi had been doing in the hours and days before they were killed. Howell said Brantley also stated Proctor had more information about the case. The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Proctor last month in Elmore County. Joe’s attorney Greg Varner asked what investigators said to get Proctor to speak.
“When we drove up he implied he knew why,” Howell said Thursday. “He said, ‘Why else would the Coosa County sheriff be there?’”
Proctor told investigators Joe had left his home and went alone to the residence of Ingram and Jodi. But Joe threatened to kill Proctor if Proctor said anything. He was adamant about Joe killing Ingram and Jodi.
Howell left Elmore County last month only to receive a call from Brantley, who had heard from Proctor and said he had more information about the murders. Howell said he told Brantley to have Proctor contact him.
Proctor provided what Howell called “more detail” during the second and interview, which was by phone.
“(Proctor) said he worked with (Joe) together in Montgomery that night,” Howell said from the witness stand. “They drove together to the residence (of Ingram and Jodi). (Proctor) described pulling up close to the home. (Joe) got a shotgun from behind the seat and pointed it at (Proctor) and said, ‘Say anything and I’ll kill you.’ (Joe) went into the residence. (Proctor) heard a shot then another.”
Howell said Proctor was able to recall breakfast and other details after Joe and Proctor woke up the next morning.
“Joe got (Proctor) up and they went to the crime scene,” Howell said. “(Joe) tried to get in but law enforcement shooed him away. Joe threatened Proctor again as they left a second time.”
Howell said Proctor submitted to a polygraph exam last month and no deception was noted in the examination. Howell said he then took Proctor’s written statement on Aug. 10. Two days later, Howell announced Joe’s arrest.
Howell testified he discovered in the course of the current investigation, Proctor, Brantley and others close to the family of Jodi had been speaking with each other about the murders in 2017 or 2018. Proctor revealed to them he was at the scene. Varner asked Howell why Proctor didn’t speak about the murders before Aug. 5.
“(Proctor) stated he felt like now was a good time to talk about it,” Howell said. “He said he had talked to an attorney before who told him not to say anything.”
Varner also asked Howell about Proctor’s inconsistent statements to law enforcement in at least four investigative interviews.
“They are not inconsistent,” Howell said. “(Proctor) left out details. He recalled going to work late. He recalled seeing a gun. The new information was seeing (Joe) enter the home and hearing gunshots.”
Howell said investigators have spoken to many people over the last of two decades. While he was not a part of the initial investigation, Howell said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), known in 1999 as the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI), and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Howell said he pulled the case file from ABI for the current proceedings against Joe.
Joe’s 1999 statement to law enforcement
Joe gave a statement to law enforcement in the days after the murders that closely matches the version Proctor told investigators Aug. 5 in person in Elmore County.
“(Joe) and Michael Proctor went to work late, coming home late,” Howell said of Joe’s statement in 1999. “The next day (Joe) gets a phone call (Ingram and Jodi) were dead. (Joe) claims he was polygraphed but the notes of the examination can’t be found.”
Howell said it was noted there was no deception detected in Joe’s polygraph examination.
Other evidence in the crime
Varner asked Howell what evidence investigators had tying Joe to the crime other than Proctor’s statement of seeing him entering a home and hearing two gunshots.
Howell said there were nearly 50 pieces of evidence.
At the top of the list was a 16-gauge shotgun seized from Joe’s residence in 1999. Howell also said shotgun shells and pellets were part of the evidence. Varner asked if the items had been examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
“Those haven’t been sent off for testing (2020),” Howell said.
Howell said he doesn’t believe much could be gleaned from shotguns forensically compared to long guns and handguns.
Fingernails were collected from Jodi during an autopsy in 1999. Howell said those are currently being tested for DNA after statements during recent interviews recalled Joe had “an injury or scratch to his face” in 1999 the day after the murders. Varner asked if in 1999 law enforcement noted the injury during Joe’s interview with investigators.
“They did not,” Howell said.
“Would you note a noticeable injury like that?” Varner asked Howell.
“Yes, I would,” Howell replied.
Howell said the DNA results from the fingernails were not back yet. It is notable that Jodi and Joe are siblings and would share portions of DNA.
Varner questioned Howell what would happen if the results came back negative to be DNA from Joe.
“I will have to have a conversation with the district attorney,” Howell said.
Howell said tire impressions and shoe impressions were taken from the yard of Ingram’s home in 1999. The impressions could not be found before Thursday’s hearing but might be in an SBI evidence locker. Howell noted nothing was found using them.
Other possible suspects in the murders
Varner asked Howell if law enforcement investigated or was currently investigating other people who could be responsible for the murders.
“(There was a person) who had disputes with people involved in this case,” Howell said. “He was home.”
Another included Jodi’s boyfriend at the time Travis Thornton. Howell said deception was noted in the first polygraph examination of Thornton but not in the second.
Varner asked Howell about another person who said he committed the murders. Howell said he has looked into the possible suspect’s story.
“Part of the story said he threw a shotgun on top of (a building in downtown Rockford),” Howell said. “I have climbed on top of (the building) looking for the shotgun in 2020.”
Howell said the person told the story to his sister who confided in someone else.
“(The other suspect) said he killed them,” Howell said. “He described shooting them, feeling their blood on his skin.”
Howell said the possible suspect claimed to have killed someone else in the past but another defendant was convicted of the crime.
Finding Ingram and Jodi in 1999
Thornton said from the witness stand Thursday he was Jodi’s boyfriend and was a senior in high school when Ingram and Jodi were killed. Thornton said he spoke with Jodi almost every night after his father was finished with the phone. The couple talked other times too. Thornton noted Ingram and Jodi didn’t have cell phones at the time but Thornton bought Jodi a wireless phone for Christmas.
“Many mornings when Jodi would be getting up, I would call her,” Thornton said. “I called that morning and she didn’t answer.”
Thornton said Jodi didn’t answer the phone the morning she was found dead.
“I thought she may have not put the phone on charge,” Thornton said. “She had to drop Angel off at daycare before working at Subway in Tallassee.”
Thornton said Ingram would normally be gone because she woke up early to go into work. Thornton said he stopped by the home, after Jodi didn’t answer his call that morning. He saw Ingram’s car and opened the front door. Thornton said the door was normally closed well but the door was slightly ajar.
“If the deadbolt is locked, it is closed well,” Thornton said. “It was slightly open because the door knob doesn’t keep it closed well.”
Thornton said he went into the home and headed to Jodi’s bedroom.
“(Jodi) was lying perpendicular across the bed,” Thornton said. “I could see bare feet. I could see the baby on the floor, best I can recall asleep.”
Thornton said he saw a little blood coming from Jodi’s nose.
“I’m not comprehending what is going on,” Thornton said. “I’m thinking she is hurt. A lot of times the baby slept with Jodi but she was trying to transition to the crib. She couldn’t climb out.”
Thornton said he went to seek help.
“I go to the other end of the house to find (Ingram),” Thornton said. “I see into the bathroom. (Ingram) was laying against the tub, a gruesome sight. I ran across the house, touched Jodi on the cheek. She was cold. I put Angel in the baby bed and called the sheriff’s department.”
Thornton said he also called his father, who most mornings ate breakfast at a place just south of Rockford. He waited on the front porch of the house for help to arrive.
“My dad and brother came,” Thornton said. “My brother actually picked up (Jodi’s) head to check for a pulse. My dad checked on (Ingram).”
Thornton noted the time to likely be about 7 a.m. as he was headed to school.
More threats by Joe?
Howell testified at Thursday’s preliminary hearing Joe has made death threats to others.
“There are several witnesses who gave interviews or statements about it,” Howell said. “They said he would say, ‘This isn’t my first rodeo,’ implying about killing someone.”
Howell said two ex-wives gave similar statements and another woman said he even attempted to murder her.
“A lady she was in a relationship with (Joe) and he tried to poison her,” Howell said.
“(Brantley) said she was threatened by (Joe) when they were married.”
Time of death
Varner said the case hinges a lot on time of death because it might not fit the timeline of Joe’s movements. Varner questioned Howell if it could be determined if rigor had set yet when the bodies were discovered.
“I think (rigor had set in),” Howell said. “In the photographs, blood is pooling (under the skin) and Ms. Ingram appeared stiff.”
Howell said he did not know if the autopsy report included a time of death.
Varner argued all the State of Alabama had against his client was the statement of one witness who had changed his story.
Records upon records
Both the district attorney’s office and Joe’s defense team have requested juvenile court and Alabama Department of Human Resource records.
In the case of Joe, Coosa County district attorney Jefferey Willis said Joe had made statements to workers with the Coosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR) about killing Ingram and Jodi with a shotgun a few years prior to the murders. Other records relate to Jodi’s daughter and Proctor. One such file contains more than 3,700 pages. There are 11 other files to go with the records of that child. Both Willis and Varner agreed to supply a flash drive for the Coosa County Circuit Clerk’s Office to provide digital copies to the attorneys. Circuit Court Judge David Law said the records are to be kept confidential until everyone involved in the case can review them.
The records made for two large stacks of documents in the courtroom of the Coosa County Courthouse.
Coosa County connections
Law said he may have more than one conflict in the case.
Law is the presiding 40th Judicial Circuit Court Judge and is from Rockford.
In 1999, current Sylacauga police chief Kelly Johnson was one of the main investigators of the double murder and is Law’s nephew. Law also said he was connected to one of the children from the DHR files and possible witness in the case.
“I served as guardian ad litem,” Law said.
No one had an issue with Law continuing with the preliminary hearing but Law said it might be a problem going forward.
“It’s Coosa County,” Varner said. “Everybody is connected to everybody.”
Ultimately Law ordered the case bound over to a Coosa County grand jury. Willis said a grand jury meets next week in Coosa County and he hopes to present to it then.