A donation drop-off location has been established in Elmore County to provide aid to those in need due to recent severe weather events in Autauga, Coosa and Elmore Counties.
Phoenix Wetumpka Industrial Investors have made around 200,000 square feet of their warehouse space located at 3145 Elmore Rd., Wetumpka, available for donation drop off and storage.
“Elmore County is thankful for the donated space Phoenix Wetumpka Industrial Investors is providing. We appreciate their community support as we partner to meet the needs of our citizens and those in Autauga and Coosa counties affected by the events of the last week and a half,” Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer said.
The location will begin receiving donations Monday, January 16, and be in operation for the next several weeks.
Individuals wishing to provide donations should enter the facility at the gates guard house and indicate they are dropping off donations for the tornado victims.
If you wish to donate a large quantity of items, call 804-305-6471 to schedule your donation, so appropriate volunteer resources are in place to accept it.
Operating hours for the donation drop-off location is Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Questions related to the donation drop-off location should contact 804-305-6471.
Any item donated should be in new packaging when possible.
The drop-off location will not accept the following:
Shoes, used clothing, used beds or bedding, expired food, chocolate, used appliances and used furniture.
The location will accept the following:
socks of all sizes, t-shirts of all sizes, underwear all sizes (male and female), towels and washcloths, sheets and blankets, pillows and pillowcases, hairbrushes and combs, feminine hygiene items, bar soap, shower gel, lotion, disposable razors, shaving crème, Q-tips, shampoo and conditioner, baby diapers all sizes, baby wipes, Lysol spray, household cleaning supplies, trash bags all sizes, first aid kits, batteries all sizes, work gloves all sizes, baggies all sizes, brooms, mops, dustpans, shovels, rakes, washing detergent or pods, fabric softener sheets, dish liquid, dishwasher pods, over the counter meds (not expired): Neosporin, band aids, Tylenol, Advil, aspirin, coolers, paper plates, foam or plastic disposable cups, plasticware (forks, knives, spoons), paper towels, toilet paper, non-perishable food (not expired):, crackers (all kinds), boxed macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, dry beans, rice, canned vegetables, fruits, and soups, spaghetti sauce in jar or can, pasta, salt and pepper, sugar, coffee, dry creamer, tea bags, cookies (no chocolate), pop tarts, granola bars, Gatorade (all flavors) and bottled water.
Points of distribution in the Lightwood and Titus communities of Elmore County are being finalized to serve as donation pick-up locations for affected residents of Autauga, Coosa and Elmore Counties. Those locations and operating hours will be announced soon.
A Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) has been established in Autauga County to provide volunteer coordination for those in need due to the severe weather.
The VRC will begin operations on Monday January 16, and be in operation until Wednesday January 18. Individuals desiring to volunteer should call 2-1-1 or go to First Baptist Church Posey Crossroads, 576 County Road 40 W, Prattville.
Operating hours for the VRC on Monday and Tuesday will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Coosa County is very appreciative for the generosity that Elmore County and Autauga County are giving to Coosa County residents affected by the tornado,” a statement from Coosa County said. “All three counties have had tremendous losses and all counties coming together, working together and helping each other is exactly what neighbors should do.”
In Coosa County, BridgeWays has been made aware of several families who will need gently used clothes from their community clothing closet. They are currently “critically low” on clothes for boys ages three to 12.
If you are able to donate, please leave bags of clothing on the front porch at the BridgeWays Program Center, 9922 Hwy 231, Rockford.
For Tallapoosa County, Lake Martin Area United Way is collecting monetary donations to assist in the recovery efforts. Donations can be made online via the PayPal Giving Fund or the donate link on their website here: https://www.unitedwaylakemartin.org/tornado-relief-jan-2023.
They can also take check or cash donations at their office at 17 Main Street, Alexander City or mail donations to P.O. Box 876, Alexander City, AL 35011. When sending checks, make sure to include "Tornado Relief" in the memo line. United Way is not currently accepting in-kind donations of food, water, clothing, etc.
Salvation Army in Alexander City is taking donations for the tornado victims in Coosa and Tallapoosa County.
Items currently needed: Canned meats, peanut butter, crackers, toiletries, blankets, jackets, underwear of all genders and sizes, clothing of all genders and sizes and socks of all genders and sizes.
Salvation Army is also taking up monetary donations to assist with hotel stays. Monetary donations can be brought by the service center or mailed to 6800 Highway 280, Alexander City, AL, 35010.