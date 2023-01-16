The violent severe weather last Thursday, Jan. 12, has now been identified as a long-track EF-2, and in some places an EF-3, tornado.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm began just east of U.S. Highway 82 in Autauga County at 12:48 p.m., where a manufactured home was rolled along County Road 40. Over the next two miles, the tornado rapidly strengthened as it approached the Old Kingston community, where EF-3 damage began along County Road 43.
“At this location, at least three manufactured homes were obliterated with their frames thrown up to 100 yards,” An NWS report on the storm damage stated. “A pickup truck was sent airborne and landed 120 yards to the northeast, where a shallow crater was formed by its impact.”
The storm became fatal as it continued its path of destruction on Sandy Ridge Road.
“In total, five fatalities occurred along Sandy Ridge Road at three separate residences,” the report said.
Two more fatalities were recorded on County Road 140, at the eastern end of the road.
“At least five manufactured homes were blown away with their frames thrown considerable distances,” the report continued. “Several vehicles were picked up and thrown, and one pickup truck had its cab separated from the bed.”
The storm continued to do damage in Autauga County, but the worst of the damage seems to have been in the three mile stretch of County Road 43 to County Road 42. According to the NWS, wind speeds reached at least 150 mph.
“Based on the damage scene and contextual evidence, it is plausible that winds were stronger,” the report reads. “However, with only manufactured homes in the path, there appear to be no damage indicators that will allow a higher rating.”
Residential structure damage intensified as the tornado neared the Autauga and Elmore County
line where site-built homes sustained majority or entire roof removal along County Road 68 E near Poplar Springs Road.
“Similar residential structure damage was observed in northwest Elmore County as the tornado neared areas west of the Coosa River,” The report continued. “The tornado then crossed the Coosa River, affecting Neely Road on the west bank and Kelly Road on the east bank, as well as nearby roads.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The tornado continued to uproot trees and damage structures as it crossed Grays Ferry Road on the northeast side of Titus. According to the NWS, the volume of snapped pine trees increased “notably.” Countless trees were snapped and uprooted as the tornado moved northeastward toward the Elmore and Coosa County line at Highway 231.
“Structural damage continued to consist of roof uplift or removal and damage from wind-blown debris and fallen trees. Radar showed a debris ball in southern Coosa County which match ground observation of a truly extensive area of snapped pine trees at and on either side (downstream and upstream) of the southern portion of McKissick Road, located between the communities of Speed and Equality,” the damage report stated.
The volume of snapped trees was enough to assign an EF-3 rating for this segment of the tornado’s path. Additional “significant damage” occurred along County Road 18 where vehicles were moved or flipped, numerous trees were snapped, and site-built homes were heavily damaged with one destroyed. This was another area assigned EF-3 intensity.
The tornado continued northeastward toward the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line where additional timber damage was noted.
The tornado briefly weakened as it approached Cedar Creek Road and Elkahatchee Road.
Timber was snapped and uprooted consistent with EF-1 damage. The tornado continued northeast crossing Highway 63 S approaching the Wind Creek State Park area.
The tornado then moved toward Coven Abbett Road and then Elbert Road. Several homes sustained damage here, some significant with roofs blown off, boat houses destroyed, and adjacent significant timber damage as dozens of large hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted.
Elbert Drive, Loblolly Lane and Elbert Road were impacted. The tornado then crossed the northern section of Lake Martin before impacting additional lakefront homes. Numerous homes were damaged on River Run Road and the adjacent side streets. Some homes sustained “significant damage” with entire roofs blown away and exterior walls collapsed or removed. At least two homes were shifted from their foundation.
“The high-end EF-2 damage here could be partly due to the interaction of the tornado with the lake surface, as well as the exposed nature of these homes since most structures inland seemed to be "sheltered" from adjacent heavily wooded areas,” the damage report stated.
The tornado also damaged homes along Lake Ridge Drive. The tornado continued northeast causing pockets of EF-1 timber damage as it crossed U.S. Highway 280. The tornado then moved across the rest of Tallapoosa County causing mainly varying degrees of timber damage in the EF-0 to EF-1 range, including the Sessions area.
The tornado continued northeast into Chambers County causing additional swaths of mainly timber damage in the EF-0 to EF-1 range. The tornado began its final weakening stage as it neared Highway 77, dissipating shortly after crossing County Road 114 at around 02:08 p.m.
The report states the tornado was consistently on the ground for 76.67 miles with a maximum width of 1,500 yards. The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of at least 150 mph. The storm is responsible for seven deaths and 16 injuries. All of the fatalities occurred in Autauga County.