An investigation continues at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City as more residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus and there are nearly 90 cases at the facility.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Thursday stating eight residents died from COVID-19 as 64 residents and 23 employees tested positive after the facility completed testing all staff and residents Saturday.
“For several weeks, we have advocated for more testing at the state veterans homes, but test kits have been limited,” ADVA commissioner Kent Davis said in a release. “Now that we’re able to increase testing, this significantly improves our capability to contain and reduce the risk of the virus from spreading.”
At Davis’ request, several agencies have begun looking into the causes of the outbreak at Bill Nichols.
On Monday, a seven-person team from Birmingham VA Medical Center conducted an independent review of the home’s healthcare operations. Additionally, an Alabama Department of Public Health infectious disease specialist reviewed the home’s protocols on Tuesday. Reports from the independent reviews are pending.
Davis said residents who test positive for the coronavirus are moved to isolation areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are prohibited entry into the facility.
Some of the residents have been transferred to Birmingham VA Medical Center, according to public information officer Jeff Hester.
“In the month of April nine have been transferred to our facility with COVID-19-like symptoms,” Hester said. “We still have five admitted and four have been discharged back to the home.”
State House 81 Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said he was aware of the situation at Bill Nichols and hopes a solution can be found to take care of the veterans.
“We understand there are issues there, especially with so many sick,” Oliver said. “We will make sure employees have the tools they need to work with and give the nation’s heroes there the care they deserve.”
Oliver said since the first employee tested positive in late March then more staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19 and soon after two residents died in April, help has been given to the facility as staff has had to quarantine.
“They’ve brought people in from the VA and other veteran homes to help take care of the residents as employees have gotten sick,” Oliver said.
On Saturday, the Alabama National Guard deployed a specialized unit, Task Force 31, to disinfect Bill Nichols. The unit disinfected residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices. It will also provide support to the other three state veterans homes.
The state veterans homes in Huntsville and Pell City have not reported COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Three employees have tested positive for the virus at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette. Davis said the three homes are continuing to test residents and employees.
On March 12, ADVA and the contracted state veterans homes’ care provider, Health Management Resources (HMR), began restrictive visitations at the four state veterans homes. Entry into the homes is limited to staff, necessary medical personnel and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations.