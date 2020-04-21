The Alabama National Guard conducted its first disinfection operation by conducting a mission at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.
Numerous staff, at least 18, and more than 25 residents recently tested positive for the coronavirus. At least two residents died due to the illness
Soldiers and airmen from the newly formed TF 31 arrived on site at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday and immediately began disinfecting designated areas in the facility. Each team was composed of approximately 14 soldiers and airmen and are specially equipped with personal protective equipment to enable the them to safely conduct disinfection operations.
Residents were moved by the facility staff to isolated protected areas prior to the disinfection.
Guard senior leadership including Alabama National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama Army National Guard chief of staff Col. J. R. Bass and leadership from TF 31 were on site to observe the operation and talk with soldiers and airmen conducting operation.
“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” Gordon said in a release. “Our specially trained soldiers and airmen are prepared to assist our communities as we fight the spread of COVID-19 together.”
This operation is just the first in a series of long-term care facility disinfection missions that will take place over the coming weeks throughout the state.
The Alabama Department of Public Health launched an investigation into the veterans home last week to determine how the coronavirus spread throughout the home.