Letter to the editor

We’d like to share your thoughts and opinions with the community for free. You may submit one letter to the editor per month and/or a guest column. Include name, address and phone number. We reserve the right to refuse any submissions.  Mail: Your View, The Outlook, P.O. Box 999, Alexander City, AL 35011; email:editor@alexcityoutlook.com

Dear Editor,

I have been following events at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home with sadness. While I appreciate investigations are being made into the situation and the home has now been cleaned and disinfected by the Alabama National Guard, I can’t help but feel we owe are veterans more. 

Why wasn’t the home being inspected and monitored even before the coronavirus pandemic? Why weren’t state officials monitoring the staffing to the home to ensure these veterans were getting the care they needed? 

The veterans deserve good, qualified employees and management who care about them and their environment. It’s a very sad situation a pandemic has to occur for these things to come to light.

Elsie Hickman

Lake Martin

 

Editor’s Note: The investigation is ongoing at Bill Nichols. Reasons for the outbreak have not been released at this time.