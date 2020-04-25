Dear Editor,
I have been following events at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home with sadness. While I appreciate investigations are being made into the situation and the home has now been cleaned and disinfected by the Alabama National Guard, I can’t help but feel we owe are veterans more.
Why wasn’t the home being inspected and monitored even before the coronavirus pandemic? Why weren’t state officials monitoring the staffing to the home to ensure these veterans were getting the care they needed?
The veterans deserve good, qualified employees and management who care about them and their environment. It’s a very sad situation a pandemic has to occur for these things to come to light.
Elsie Hickman
Lake Martin
Editor’s Note: The investigation is ongoing at Bill Nichols. Reasons for the outbreak have not been released at this time.