All three candidates for finance director of Alexander City currently work for the city or have in the past.
Steve Hays is a former Alexander City finance director. Donna Barrett currently works in the city’s finance department. Miles Hamlet is currently the city’s purchasing agent.
The council asked the three the same questions and hopes to appoint a new finance director at its Jan. 4 meeting following the non-reappointment of finance director Sandy Stanbrough.
Hays has been living in Alexander City since 1995 working for Wellborn Forest Products as chief financial officer before working as Alexander City finance director for four years. After leaving the finance director’s position, Hays went on to help SiO2 in Auburn establishing an internal accounting department, worked with Auburn University and returned to a project at Wellborn before helping manage his wife’ company.
“I’m looking at going back to work,” Hays told the council. “I have one child in school and another driving so there is not a demand on my time.”
Hays said the city had just purchased its accounting Springbrook when he started at the city and helped roll it out quickly. Hays noted the position had been open for several months before he joined the city in 2010.
“Everything was behind,” Hays said. “Budgets were two years behind; audits were behind. Two weeks after I got hired, I started implementing Springbrook.”
Hays said he was 50 and was starting to look at his next job in accounting. Given his experience, he thought he would have to commute some.
“I didn’t expect something local,” Hays said. “I originally thought the next job would be in Atlanta or Auburn.”
Barrett is a Clay County native and is married with two grown children. Barrett is seeking the position of city finance director to keep the city on a path years in the making.
“I’m passionate about progress,” Barrett said. “I want to maintain the progress we have made.”
Accounting is not about adding and subtracting for Barrett.
“I love numbers of all things, but accounting is not really math,” Barrett said. “Accounting is more like a puzzle.”
Barrett has been in the city’s finance department for a couple of years and has spent the last year heavily learning Springbrook. Barrett believes attention to detail is a needed skill.
“I consider myself meticulous,” Barrett said. “If the details are not correct, there will be problems in the resolution.”
Barrett believes a team of accountants is the best for Alexander City.
“The position is not easy,” Barrett said. “I don’t think one person can do this.”
Barrett said the team makes it easier to catch mistakes before they get out of hand.
“You can minimize risks for error with cross checks and dual checkpoints,” Barrett said. “One person does a task, another person comes behind to check. It’s being done now.”
Barrett said she has learned how to manage stress and multiple deadlines.
“It’s about prioritizing tasks,” Barrett said. “It’s not a software, it’s a mindset. It’s a continual prioritization of things that need to be done.”
Hamlet is a native of Alexander City graduating from Benjamin Russell in 2001. Hamlet got a criminal justice degree from Jacksonville State University before serving as an Army officer with tours of duty in central and south America, Iraq and Afghanistan. Hamlet returned to Alexander City and started to work for the city’s gas department as a “ditch digger” working up to purchasing agent for the city. He said his experience as a laborer and an officer would be good.
“I can communicate with anyone,” Hamlet said. “I know what their needs are. I can help manage their budgets like I have been able to help them with their purchasing.”
Ultimately, Hamlet said he has served his city and wants to continue to serve.
The council accepted a grant from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA).
“Every year we apply and get a grant from AMEA,” community development director Al Jones said. “We have gotten this before and used it to remove unsightly signs on Cherokee Road. The last two years, it was combined to put the sign at the airport.”
The monies will go towards electronic equipment in a conference room at the new municipal complex to allow presentations and more.
“You won’t be hunting down a laptop,” Jones said. “Everything will be there for when people come to visit. You would be able to conduct business at a high standard.”
Mayor Woody Baird recognized Fred Thomas, a former city employee who died recently. Baird recalled stories of Thomas working in the city’s sanitation department rolling a 55-gallon drum down the street.
The council voted to go into an executive session to discuss three possible economic development opportunities. The first was with executives of Russell Lands. The next two were brought to the council by Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari. Council president Buffy Colvin said the sessions were expected to last two or more hours.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council also:
• Authorized the mayor to execute contracts with Jacobs Engineering for services related to SSCRP Program Management
• Authorized the mayor to execute sewer maintenance contracts
• Approved minutes of the Dec. 7 meeting
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.