A Thursday Alexander City City Council work session to interview candidates for finance has been cancelled.
The council was set to interview two candidates today and third next week before making a decision at its Feb. 1 meeting on the position.
“There is not a reason to meet,” Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “One candidate removed their name from consideration and we could not get a hold of the other candidate.”
One candidate was already scheduled for an interview at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at council work session.
The council interviewed Donna Barrett, Miles Hamlet and Steve Hays last month. Barrett and Hamlet are currently employed by the city, Barrett in the city’s finance department and Hamlet is the city’s purchasing agent. Hays is a former Alexander City finance director.