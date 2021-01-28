The Alexander City City Council should appoint the next finance director at Monday’s meeting.
Thursday night the council interviewed two more candidates for the position after interviewing three candidates last month. All candidates were asked the same questions.
Romy Stamps, the current finance director at the City of Talladega and Katie Segrest, a budget analyst with the Alabama Air National Guard answered questions from the council about the position.
All three candidates for finance director of Alexander City currently work for the city or h…
Stamps is an Alexander City resident and has been with the City of Talladega for 12 years, starting as an administrative assistant in public works before transferring to the finance department as revenue officer. Stamps has served as finance director since 2019. Stamps said there are needed skills to work in finance.
“You have got to be good with numbers and good at finding errors; a person who checks and double checks,” Stamps said. “You have to know about journal entries and what is a debit and credit that is vital to keep those records straight. You just have to love it and know it is for the better good.”
Stamps admitted to working well both alone and as part of a team.
“I can be a little bit of a hermit,” Stamps said. “Where my office is now, I call it the cave. I’m in there the majority of the time. Anyone who knows me, they know they can come in anytime.”
Stamps said she is meticulous with documenting her work.
“I take notes, a lot of notes; what I did and how I did it,” Stamps said. “I do that because I know we will be audited and if there are any questions I don’t want to try and rethink it through or try to remember what I did. I check and double check and have my team check as well.”
Stamps was asked about dealing with difficult people and how to handle the matter.
“What I do in dealing with people is I try to the best of my ability see things from the other person’s point of view,” Stamps said. “I find a common ground.”
Stamps said her strengths play to working in a team environment.
“I love to work with people,” Stamps said. “I try to present myself to those who work under me as a teacher and coach. I want them to excel and do the best they can. I also don’t want them to feel I’m cowering over them. I want to give them the freedom to do what they what they are supposed to do.”
Stamps said a love of numbers is an asset for her. Stamps said she believes she has attention deficit disorder, which could be a weakness for some, but has a way to work with it.
“I’m not hyperactive,” Stamps said. “If you get anything from me it will be color-coded and I make a list everyday of what I need to do so that I have a schedule for my day.”
Stamps said those lists come in handy for managing multiple goals and tight deadlines. The lists allow her to prioritize what needs to be finished and when.
“I make a schedule and give myself a time to be finished,” Stamps. I leave in time for contingencies. In this role, I know everyday something comes up.”
Stamps was asked how she presents financial data to those who do not have an accounting background.
“It is a labor of love; you have to explain every item and how you get that; the process,” Stamps said. “I look at it as if I am them. I use charts and different items to explain it and make clear and easy to understand.”
Stamps said she understands the need for getting two audits completed in the next six months noting Carr, Riggs and Ingram is the auditor for Talladega.
Stamps said she holds a business management degree from the University of Montevallo but is not a certified public accountant.
Segrest is a native of Montgomery and Tallassee. She joined the Air National Guard as a teenager and was deployed in munitions but had cross-trained in finance. After her deployment, Stamps said she pursued finance working her way up to budget analyst. Segrest said she is still part-time in the Guard with drill one weekend per month and two weeks per year. She is holding onto that until finding full-time employment in the civilian sector. Segrest said she has been working in finance since she was about 18 years old.
“I have very good attention to detail and am very organized and good with Excel,” Segrest said. “I knew I could excel in that career field.”
Segrest said the accounting software she is accustomed to is used only in the military but considers herself very good with Excel and other Microsoft products.
“We use a lot of Excel and Powerpoint for presentations,” Segrest said.
She also said she watches out for the small things, a skill needed in finance.
“Detail-oriented is definitely needed,” Segrest said. “I pay close attention to detail. It is very easy to make mistakes especially in Excel; you mess up one formula and all the spreadsheets and worksheets associated with it are affected. You have to be very careful. You also have to have auditing capabilities to be able to look at your own work and that of other people’s work to troubleshoot where errors are.”
Segrest said she can work alone, but finance is better in a team environment.
“Nine times out of 10 it is better with a team because there is so much work to be done,” Segrest said. “In finance it can be overwhelming because there is always something to do; there is a lot of work.”
Segrest said she has a strategy to deal with difficult co-workers and stress.
“I’m a team player, a social person,” Segrest said. “I have to step in at times and bring people back into their lane about how to talk to customers and leadership. I remain calm and break it down as much as I can. It doesn’t overwhelm me or bring me down.”
Segrest considers herself organized.
“I can be a perfectionist,” Segrest said.
Segrest said she is comfortable explaining financial issues with non-financial people.
“I do that a lot,” Segrest said. “I break it down into easy to understand terms.”
Segrest said she has three associates degrees in finance management, emergency management and munitions management and a resource and technology management degree from Troy University.
The council had interviewed Donna Barrett, Miles Hamlet and Steve Hays in December.
The Alexander City City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.