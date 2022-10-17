Week 9 featured some marquee games for area teams, with four of the five coming out victorious. Any number of players could have been selected, but these three stood out above the rest.
Benjamin Russell athlete Ty Williams
When the lights shine the brightest, the best athletes show their true colors. That was the case of Friday for senior Ty Williams, who put the Wildcats on his back and led his team to victory. On the night, Williams had two interceptions that very well could have saved the game alone, but also added a kickoff return score. Williams played probably the best game of his 2022 campaign in Benjamin Russell’s tightest contest so far. Without Williams, Benjamin Russell’s undefeated season at home could have been in jeopardy.
Reeltown athlete Arthur Woods
Woods won Player of the Week back in Week 3 for rushing for over 100 yards and scoring twice. He was also nominated last week for a monstrous touchdown run that opened the floodgates for his team. This week, he crushed both of those marks with over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Luverne. If that was not enough, he added multiple pass breakups on defense to lead his team to a 44-14 victory. Woods alone outscored the competition. Since Reeltown’s bye week four weeks ago, the Rebels have outscored their competition 104 to 25.
Horseshoe Bend athlete Luke Jones
Coming off a two game losing skid, Horseshoe Bend was looking to rebound on homecoming night against Barbour County. That is exactly what the Generals’ did. Plenty of scoring came from the home team, notably by senior Luke Jones who scored twice in his second to last home game ever. Jones was a cover athlete for the Gridiron Guide, and is someone who does the dirty work mostly for Horseshoe Bend. He is a big blocking presence and cleans up tackles on defense. His efforts were rewarded against the Jaguars in his team’s 57-8 victory.
