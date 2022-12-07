The 2022 All-Area Football Team for the 2022 season is headlined by mostly upperclassman players from the five area schools. Benjamin Russell junior Malcolm Simmons, a natural wide receiver turned do-it-all man for the Wildcats, was named The Outlook’s Player of the Year. He is also one of the few players to be named twice in the All Area Team.
Horseshoe Bend’s Braxton Wilson was awarded The Outlook’s Two Way Player of the Year for his breakout freshman season with the Generals. Wilson helped his squad reach the most wins under head coach Jeremy Phillips, and figures to be one of the best players in the area next year.
Here is the full All Area team:
QB: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell junior
Under an all new coaching staff, Benton took a huge leap in production and helped lead Benjamin Russell to its best showing since 2018. Benton passed for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns to just six interceptions. His passing yardage totals were good for fourth in the state, regardless of class.
RB: Arthur Woods, Reeltown junior
Woods had a tremendous year for Reeltown, getting it done on both offense and defense. Offensively, Woods headlined a symphony of running back for the Rebels. In his last regular season game against Zion Chapel, Woods rushed for 240 yards and scored five times in all three phases of play. In the second round of the playoffs, he led his team with 120 yards rushing.
RB: Brandez Eason, Dadeville freshman
Brandez Eason is “more than just a freshman” according to his head coach Roger McDonald, and he showed that in his first high school game. Against B.B. Comer, Eason scored in the first quarter and scored again in the second half to begin what looks to be a huge career.
RB: Buck Thompson, Reeltown sophomore
Jeffery “Buck” Thompson and Woods make up what is in incredible 1-2 punch for the Reeltown Rebels. Against G.W. Long in the second round of the playoffs, Thompson scored twice which single handedly defeated Long and advanced Reeltown to the third round.
WR: Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell senior
One of the huge benefactors from Benton’s outstanding year was Corri Milliner. The lengthy speedster scored a team-leading 13 receiving touchdowns, while also leading his team in receiving yards per game. On the year, Milliner recorded 813 receiving yards and 15 total scores.
WR: Antojuan Woody, Dadeville senior
Woody had a tremendous senior campaign, helping lead Dadeville to its undefeated regular season. In a run-first offense, Woody got it done in both the receiving and rushing game. On the year he had 879 all-purpose yards and eight scores. Against Randolph County, Woody housed the opening kickoff before scoring again on the next drive, helping win Dadeville its region.
WR: Connor Spain, Reeltown senior
Another receiver in a rush-heavy offense, Spain got it done whenever his number was called. He put up a two touchdown night against Long in the second round of the playoffs, and hauled in another touchdown in Reeltown’s playoff victory over Thorsby.
TE: Baylor Clayton, Reeltown sophomore
Any team that runs the ball as well as Reeltown needs a reliable tight end to help create some room. Insert Clayton, who in his sophomore year, has shown that his big frame can do it all for the Rebels. Clayton caught a 40-plus yard bomb in his team’s win against Long that showed he is more than a inline blocker.
ATH: Malcolm Simmons, Benjamin Russell junior
Malcolm Simmons can do it all. His ability to play all three facets of the game are the reason he won Player of the Year. At least in terms of offensive production, Simmons led his team in rushing yards per game, total touchdowns with 18 and even threw for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ playoff game against Hueytown. He is as dynamic a playmaker as they come, and only stands to get better in his final year next season.
OL: Camron Vickers, Benjamin Russell senior
Vickers headlines the offensive linemen group, as he was selected to the North-South All-Star Game and was the only senior in the area to be included. Vickers helped block for a Benjamin Russell offense that put up over 34 points a game, and went undefeated at home.
OL: Jordan Stansbury, Coosa junior
Stansbury had a solid junior campaign, anchoring an offensive line that went through a ton of changes during the year. He blocked for plenty of quarterbacks and helped Coosa to get its feet settled in the first year under Shundell Russaw. As one of the largest players on Coosa’s roster, Stansbury will be a staple for the Cougars on the line next season.
OL: Lane Burns, Reeltown senior
Burns, and his running mate Dillard, are two of the largest offensive linemen in the area, giving Reeltown plenty of size and bulk up front to pave the way for guys like Woods and Thompson. He was featured on the cover of this summer’s Gridiron Guide, as a leader on and off the field for the Rebels.
OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown senior
If you did not know any better, you would think Logan Dillard was already a collegiate offensive lineman. He played every position on the offensive line, and even on the defensive line, and helped pave the way for Reeltown’s backs to eclipse well over 300 yards in almost every game this season.
OL: Collin Thompson, Benjamin Russell senior
Thompson, along with Vickers, was a lynchpin for the high flying Benjamin Russell offense. Thompson helped block for Benton and Simmons, helping pave the way for the stellar seasons of his teammates. Offensive lineman may not get much credit, but the Wildcats’ duo deserves a lot of praise.
DL: D’ Woods, Benjamin Russell senior
Benjamin Russell boasted one of the best defenses in the area and a large portion of that was due to the work of the guys up front. Woods was second on the team in sacks, with five. In his game against Briarwood, Woods posted three sacks to help his team narrowly win 16-14.
DL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown senior
Dillard is on both the offensive and defensive line first teams and it is not hard to see why. At 6’5, almost 300 pounds, he is a mountain to move on the interior. If you want a run-stuffer for the middle of your defensive line, look no further than Dillard.
DL: Zy Owens, Benjamin Russell senior
Owens is not someone who lights up the statsheet, but is certainly someone who took care of the dirty work for the Wildcats throughout the year. His combination of size, speed and incredible strength helped muddy up the middle of the field, causing havoc for offenses all year long.
DL: Carter Williams, Dadeville senior
This is the second straight year that Williams has made the All-Area First-Team and for solid reason. The incredibly long arms of Williams are perfect for a defensive end his size, able to twist and bend around linemen. His stats would probably be higher if many offenses did not get as far away from him as they could.
LB: Avontae Wilson, Dadeville senior
By this time next year, Wilson should be concluding his freshman season of playing ball in college. He has certainly earned it. As one of the best defenders in the area, Wilson had an incredible run at Dadeville. His ability to find the ball is what makes him such a dangerous player, scoring a handful of touchdowns on the year including scoring against Comer and Randolph County.
LB: Savon Spradley, Benjamin Russell senior
Spradley was another one of the key cogs of Benjamin Russell’s defense that held teams to just under 19 points per game. He was second on the team in tackles per game with an 8.4 average and led his team in sacks with six total.
LB: Jy Hicks, Benjamin Russell junior
Much like many of the other Benjamin Russell defenders, Hicks made offenses fear him throughout the season. Hicks was first on the team in tackles per game and ended the season with the most tackles total on the squad. He was also third on the team in tackles for loss and first on the team in fumble recoveries.
LB: Jay Burns, Dadeville sophomore
In his sophomore year, Burns made the case that he could be Dadeville’s most explosive player. He got it done on offense, defense and special teams all season. He already has good size and range, and is a machine at creating disruption in the backfield. In a heavily senior-laden team like Dadeville, Burns returning is huge for the Tigers in 2023.
DB: Elijah Richardson, Coosa junior
Richardson is appearing on his second straight First-Team and he certainly built off the campaign that got him a nod last season. The junior had a handful of interceptions this year, and a pick-six against Woodland. It is not far off to say that he may be the most important athlete for the Cougars, and could see himself again on this list come next year.
DB: Ty Williams, Benjamin Russell senior
While Williams may not be the biggest player on Benjamin Russell’s roster, there is hardly an athlete that plays with more heart. He was second on the team in interceptions with five, just one behind Milliner. He also added a pair of kickoff return scores throughout the year and scored Benjamin Russell’s final touchdown of the year on offense against Hueytown.
DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown sophomore
Martin broke onto the scene in a major way in his sophomore year. He won a Player of the Week nod in Week 5 for logging a pick and a rushing score against Barbour County. In his team’s 55-0 win over Lanett, Martin logged 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and snagged two picks to help Reeltown to one of its four shutouts.
DB: Braxton Wilson, Horseshoe Bend freshman
The freshman phenom of the area was Wilson this season. He will be an integral cog in Horseshoe Bend’s program for years to come. He played all three phases and had a five touchdown game against Fayetteville. He had arguably the play of the year, returning a pick at the 1-inch-line for 99-yards and a score that was, unfortunately for Wilson, called back against Luverne.
K: David Layfield, Horseshoe Bend freshman
Layfield is appearing on his second straight All-Area Team as a kicker. An extremely accomplished track athlete already, Layfield has plenty of talent at such a young age. A solid kicking game is hard to come by in high school, but Layfield is a consistent presence for Horseshoe Bend’s special teams.
P: Malcolm Simmons, Benjamin Russell junior
What can’t Simmons do? Simmons led the entire state of Alabama in yards per punt, with 44 yards per kick, even though he is more of an offensive player than punter. He also led the entire state in total punting yards with over 1,200. His longest punt of the year traveled 63 yards, also good for longest in all of Alabama.
HONORABLE MENTION: Benjamin Russell WR Chris Foster, DB Ensley Goggins, LB Bryan Simmons, WR Cedarian Morgan, QB Alijah Johnson, ATH Lajayvious Calhoun, Central Coosa ATH MJ Culpepper, ATH Antoneo Grant, RB Elisha Hayes, QB Cory Thompson, Dadeville RB Daquan Doss, WR Phil Dowdell, ATH Jordan Rambo, LB Jace Kirkland, Horseshoe Bend ATH Luke Jones, QB Rylan Sharpe, ATH Jacob Turner, Reeltown ATH Zy Collins, ATH Xavier Thomas, QB Jake Hornsby, RB Omor Ponds.