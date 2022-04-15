Jessica Johnson’s special education classes at Benjamin Russell have two teachers, in truth.
It’s Johnson who instructs the class officially, of course, but she gets help working with her special needs students from Taylor Harris, a BRHS senior who also happens to be the Wildcats’ biggest star athlete.
Benjamin Russell held its prom last week and Harris spent hours painting the fingernails and toenails of some of Johnson’s students, making sure they looked and felt their best.
“I don’t know many kids at this school who would put the time in that she has with my kids in my classroom,” Johnson, who is also the head softball coach at BRHS, said. “Literally, she’s on her belly, painting toenails. You’re not gonna find kids that will do that. Especially kids — sometimes you get caught up in being great and you let it go to your head. Then you’re too good [for others]. And she’s not that. And my kids love her so much.”
It’s hard to accomplish more in a high school sport than Harris has in her time playing softball for the Wildcats. But it’s her compassion and love for her community beyond the diamond that separate her from her peers just as much.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without my parents,” Harris said. “They take me to tournaments, buy me new equipment. They’re part of the reason I am what I am today. But beyond softball, I’m in church every Sunday, every Wednesday. They’ve truly laid a foundation and taught me it’s bigger than softball. The impact you make on the people around you, that will last longer than any loss will, or any win. Just never get too high or too low. Stay in the middle.”
Harris had a ballet outfit and stage makeup on the first time she and Johnson met.
That was at a team fundraiser. The then-seventh grader had performed in a rendition of The Nutcracker shortly before.
Mere weeks after that first meeting, Johnson had called the middle schooler up to pitch at the varsity level in the middle of the season.
There were growing pains at first. Harris recalled her first start at Chelsea High School, wearing No. 19 out of nowhere, thrown into the fire against a strong lineup.
“Anytime a newcomer comes up or an underclassman comes up, there’s always questions about whether they’re ready or not,” Robb Harris, Taylor Harris’ father, said. “She was challenged, she struggled to begin with. But I think she definitely grew into the role that they wanted her to play.”
Talent tends to cut through any troubles about early playing time, and Harris’ became apparent quickly.
She never lost hold of her varsity spot after seventh grade. In a few short seasons she’d become the team’s ace pitcher and one of its best hitters.
“It was more her talent level than need,” Johnson said. “We had pitchers, but she fit in perfectly with them. We got her, we threw her into the fire from the beginning.”
In her freshman campaign, Harris posted a 6-1 record in the circle with a team-best 2.95 ERA in 85.1 innings of work, per MaxPreps. She struck out 105 batters with just 26 walks and a WHIP of 1.324.
A covid-shortened sophomore season in 2020 saw her post a ridiculous .467 batting average with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 18 games at the plate. After her junior year, her best in the circle yet, Harris earned an invite to the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star game as one of the three best rising senior pitchers in the Northern half of the state.
Another thing became apparent as Harris rose through the four rungs of high school’s ladder: Her love for Benjamin Russell.
The Wildcats’ boys basketball team made it further this postseason than any since 2008, and Harris proved one of the team’s most hardcore fans. Every game she could make it to she’d be in the front row, sometimes with a cheerleading megaphone or homemade sign, always rowdy.
Harris was named Miss BRHS for the 2021-22 school year, which she called one of the highest honors she’s ever received.
“That’s just coming from how much I love my school,” Harris said. “I’m asked all the time, ‘Are you ready to go? Are you ready to graduate? Are you ready to go to Samford?’ Yes, but no. I love high school so much. I love my school, my teachers, my principals, my classmates. It’s so bittersweet because I just never want to leave.”
That’s not to say her high school experience has been without turmoil.
COVID-19 prevented Harris form attending any camps in the summer following her sophomore season, a key time in the recruitment of any high school athlete.
During her junior year she found what felt like her collegiate home in Mercer, then the coach that extended her that opportunity parted ways with the program. Harris had to decommit the summer before her senior year.
Throughout high school she’d trained throughout spring, summer, fall and winter. She’d gone to camps, she’d been through the grueling process it is to get recruited as a softball player, a sport in which players are typically recruited from the very beginning of their high school days, Johnson noted.
Now her final school year was about to begin and it felt as though she was starting from scratch.
On top of it all, she was dealing with a lingering hip injury from the previous season.
“It was a tough time for me,” Harris said. “I remember walking in at 6 a.m. one morning to coach Johnson, summer workouts, like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I was down so bad. It was tough for me mentally, physically.”
So, Harris took a month off that summer. For the first time since Johnson met her in that nutcracker costume, she stepped away from softball for a little bit.
She came back with a reignited love for her favorite sport. In November, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at D-1 Samford, just 90 minutes up the road from Alexander City in Birmingham.
“[The break] ended up being one of the best things that ever happened to me,” Harris said. “I spent a lot of time at the lake, a lot of time with friends. I started giving lessons to some little ones. I just kind of forgot about softball for a month, and whenever I picked a softball back up, I felt renewed. I felt like a new person.”
Another month or so hopefully remains in Harris’ career at Benjamin Russell. She and the Wildcats will get one last run at the regional tournament, should they finish at least second in their three-team area. A top two finish in the regionals’ eight-team, double-elimination bracket would net a state tournament appearance for the squad.
But regardless of how far she goes in her final season, Harris has left an incalculable impact on both Benjamin Russell’s softball program and its community as a whole.
“Sports is a part of her life and a lot about who she is, but she’s also extremely good as a student and a good kid all around,” Robb Harris said. “Watching her grow up in sports, she’s learned a lot of hard lessons. It’s a very humbling experience. You have your highs and lows. But she’s definitely matured through the years and been a big part of our lives.
“We’re super proud of her.”