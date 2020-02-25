It’s certainly been a disheartening season so far for Reeltown’s baseball team.
The closest the Rebels have gotten to a victory was a 10-4 start against Alabama Christian in the season opener. Since then, they’ve had three straight losses that all came via run-shortened games and they just dropped a pair to rivals Tallassee and Dadeville this weekend.
It’s almost been like Murphy’s Rule for the Rebels, especially Saturday. Everything that could go wrong against the duo of Tiger teams did go wrong.
Not only were the Rebels limited to just two hits through the doubleheader, their pitchers couldn’t find the zone and catcher Will Brooks struggled and let several runs come through on passed balls.
Although Brooks did have some miscues, the losses clearly weren’t his fault and he was soaking in information from his coaches throughout both games in the hopes of improving.
“This is his first year catching in about three years,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “He was just told right before this season that he was going to be a catcher for us. It just takes a little time and some work, but he gave us a great effort. He did all we asked him to do. I commend him and I don’t blame him for anything. Had our pitchers thrown it in the zone, he wouldn’t have had so many passed balls.”
In nine total innings pitched Saturday, Reeltown’s pitchers combined for 18 walks and six hit batters. Although they did total 12 strikeouts, the Rebels allowed entirely too many free passes. In total, they allowed five runs on either walks or hit batters with the bases loaded.
Reeltown threw 251 pitches Saturday and 135 — or 53.8% — were balls.
“You can never really tell the exact reason (a pitcher is off),” Chambers said. “Sometimes, pitchers just don’t have it and those are the days you gotta work even harder to stay in it. You have to be the best you can be in other players if you don’t have it on the mound, and that’s what we did not do.”
Although the Rebels finished with just two hits — a single each from Gabe Bryant and Parker Hardin — they had other opportunities. They drew four walks themselves against Tallassee and another four against Dadeville; plus, the Tigers committed a pair of errors.
However, Reeltown couldn’t capitalize on any of those chances.
“Timely hitting is the name of the game,” Chambers said. “You just have to really focus on the situation at hand and realize that when the runners on base, that’s the time to score a runner. We need to do a better job all around, and that’s our job as coaches to figure out the ways we can motivate our team and motivate them to come out and still fight.”
The good news for Reeltown, which had high expectations for the season and is clearly feeling disheartened, is none of these four games matters. None counts toward the playoff standings, and all four were against teams in higher classifications. While Reeltown is in just Class 2A, Tallassee is a 5A team, Dadeville 3A and Elmore County and ACA are 4A.
“That’s very important and we do it for a reason,” Chambers said. “We do it to find out our character, to find out who we are as a team and to find our identity. We’re finding out those things as we go. We’ve played four quality opponents and came up short but it’s not who we are. That doesn’t define us. We just have to continue to take it inning by inning and to get better every day.”
And Chambers knows high school baseball isn’t about how a team starts but about how it finishes.
“We just have to try to stay even keeled through the worst of times and the best of times,” Chambers said. “We’re trying to make sure our guys understand that this is the beginning of the season and we have a long way to go. It’s a little discouraging how we started, but we just have to continue to play better and play with better effort.”