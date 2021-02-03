There are few people who would find a way to open their own home up for athletes to get some postseason camp work in.
Dadeville assistant coach Mike Taylor does just that.
Taylor runs his own football camp over the weekends at his house, which attracted former Dadeville athlete and strength and conditioning coach CJ Tolbert who worked under Ryan Russell for the past two seasons.
“It was a goal of mines to reach out and start helping a lot of kids,” Taylor said. “It was God. God gave me the idea to have it in my own yard, set up a field, a weight room and set up the drills. The kids were coming before I finished setting up. That’s how it came together.”
The camp didn’t have 200 kids, but the fact it was a foundation of high school and college football was noticed by Tolbert.
“It’s training them when they’re young and how the game has changed so much since I was in high school and how rec league has changed,” Tolbert said. “I just wanted to come back and give my experience and knowledge and everything I learned since I’ve been coaching to the guys that are in school right now because I didn’t have that chance when I was in high school. I didn’t have somebody come back to help me.”
Tolbert’s trajectory as an athlete saw him go from a finalist for Alabama’s Mr. Football under former coach Richard White to a first-team Class 4A All-State player as a senior to quarterback at Harding University in Arkansas before transferring to Auburn.
It all came together for Tolbert to appear because he saw what Taylor was doing on Facebook.
“I saw what he was doing on Facebook and I was like ‘Man, I want to be a part of that,’” Tolbert said. “I enjoy what I do, but this right here is different. Especially when you come back home and do it. I’m thankful for coach Taylor to let me come back and do it.”
Tolbert and Taylor are connected through the Dadeville program, but had never actually met. When Tolbert was a player, Taylor was not there.
“He called me on Monday morning and saw a video we had posted and he just wanted to give back,” Taylor said. “That’s kinda how we connected.”
The camp featured kids aged 6 to 17 and had athletes from Auburn, Dadeville, Opelika, Reeltown, Horseshoe Bend and Beauregard.
“Kid’s now don’t really have a neutral ground where they can actually go and be trained,” Taylor said. “We got two hours as a coach to coach as a team. But not as an individual. Out here this is individual training like a personal trainer.”
There’s hope that high school coaches will come through and start bringing more kids to the camps over the next few months.
“Yeah, they’ll be here.” Taylor said.