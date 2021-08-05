Anyone would have understood if Trace McCaleb struggled with a bit of self-loathing prior to this year.
Injuries have cost the senior significant swaths of his high school athletic career, both on the football field and the wrestling mat. Torn ligaments in his knee ended a promising junior campaign in his first football game.
But McCaleb didn’t wallow around in sorrow. Instead he worked to ensure his body was right for the next year.
“You can’t let it sag you down,” McCaleb said. “I’ve just gotta learn what I can from last season and my 10th grade season. Just go forward with that new experience, keep surging forward.”
Now, whether it’s at center or guard, he’ll be perhaps the most essential player on Benjamin Russell’s offensive line moving into 2021 before he lands in a college football program someplace. And he feels healthier than ever.
“Going into this season, everything’s feeling good, everything’s feeling 100 percent. 110 percent, actually,” McCaleb said. “I feel stronger now, faster, bigger than last year. So everything’s top notch, top notch.”
McCaleb has wrestled and played football his entire high school athletic career thus far. Injuries have hindered him in both those sports.
In ninth grade a small back injury hushed his efforts on the mat.
In 10th grade a concussion cost him a few football games, then a dislocated elbow wiped out his wrestling season early on.
After recovering from the displacement of his joint, he took the field as a starter for the Wildcats’ football team in Week 1 last season as a junior.
He tore his meniscus in that game against Huffman. Thought to be something he could recover from in a few weeks at first, after rehab setbacks and later tests doctors told him his season was done.
“It was grueling,” McCaleb said. “Especially having the year that we had last year, going through COVID during the summer, we had to take a lot of precautions. Everything was kind of spaced out. There’s a lot of hardships in that. Going through those hardships in the summer and putting in that effort, just to have it end on the first game was really, really tough for me.”
That tough time was amplified, McCaleb added, by Benjamin Russell’s struggles in 2020. Much like their missing lineman after his surgery, the Wildcats limped through the remainder of football season, finishing with a 2-8 record.
Still, McCaleb stayed motivated.
As soon as his body would allow, McCaleb attacked rehab and returned to the weight room. His goal, according to Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell, was to prevent an injury from costing him playing time ever again.
Blackwell saw that drive in McCaleb’s in-gym efforts. A few Wildcats would do extra lifting sessions beyond the team’s workouts at Anytime Fitness in Alex City, and McCaleb was nearly always one of them.
“He really did all the extra things that were necessary for him to get back to 100 percent,” Blackwell said. “He spent a lot of time in the training room getting the fine tuning, getting those ligaments done in his legs. He’s been determined in his voice and in his actions in saying that, ‘I’m not gonna allow this to happen this year, my body’s gonna be ready to go.’”
The extra workouts have made McCaleb one of the team’s strongest players, Blackwell said. But he’s also one of its most cerebral.
Blackwell described McCaleb’s grades as Ivy League caliber, and that’s why he’s a top option at center for the Wildcats.
A center is the foundation of an offensive line, calling out pass protections and coordinating blitz pickups. Communication occurs between all linemen, but it’s the center that ensures everyone is on the same page. That’s where McCaleb’s smarts come into play.
“He’s extremely intelligent. Extremely intelligent,” Blackwell said. “He’s got a lot of experience. He’s got older brothers that played on the offensive line, he comes from a football family that loves it.
“He gets us in the right play every time. Our offensive line play is predicated on his calls, his checks and what he’s trying to do. It’s very important for our center to be somebody who can make those calls and be able to do that.”
He’s been rotated at guard as well, however, and that’s where he lined up for Benjamin Russell when The Outlook observed practice Wednesday. Where he ends up will depend on the decision of offensive line and associate head coach Jes Smith.
“Trace is so athletic. Having him at guard really puts us in a good place,” Blackwell said. “We move him a lot in practice because we’re trying to build depth at our backup center. Because if there’s one thing that will destroy an offense’s rhythm, it’s having a center that isn't used to snapping and making those calls.”
Whether he’s starting at center or guard, McCaleb provides a key veteran presence to a unit lacking in it. Blackwell expects there to be underclassmen starting amongst the Wildcats’ front five.
As such, McCaleb’s made a concerted effort to lift those younger players up. He expects production from first-time starters like juniors Chaden Allen and Cooper Spears.
“The coaches make it a point to make sure that you have a legacy around here,” McCaleb said. “Just yesterday they were talking to us about what our legacy is gonna be. So it’s really about making an impact on some of the younger guys coming up, and we have a lot of younger guys starting for us.”
With his combination of academic acumen and athleticism, McCaleb has an array of suitors for his college career.
He’s visited South Carolina, but spoke at length about Presbyterian College, an FCS team also located in The Palmetto State. He’d have the opportunity to continue wrestling while he plays football.
His options remain open, however, he said.
“I really like their coaching staff and their O-line coach,” McCaleb said. “They’re really good with two-sport athletes.”
For now, though, Benjamin Russell’s new coaching staff is glad to have its senior offensive line anchor back at 100 percent.
That same fresh staff is what has McCaleb excited for his final season with the Wildcats.
“They’re just bringing a really, really new wave of energy,” McCaleb said. “I think it really translates into the players as well. Everybody’s really excited to go to practice every day, really excited to get better.”