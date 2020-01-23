With five straight pins to start the night, Benjamin Russell gave Jasper no wiggle room during Tuesday night’s wrestling match. The Wildcats set the tone early and rode that momentum to a 57-22 victory on Senior Night.
Prior to the match, seniors Kyle Mattox, Hezekiah Hunter, Pokey Norris, Bobby Charsha, Braxton Ray, Nyshaad Hannon, Saxon Coker, Devion Freeman and Peyton Young were all honored. Of the nine seniors, eight saw mat time against the Vikings and all but one picked up a victory.
“This is a senior group that has worked hard since seventh grade,” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “It’s very deserving for them to get honored here on Senior Night and to have a victory as well.”
Benjamin Russell came out extremely strong, starting the match with back-to-back first-period pins. At 113 pounds, Lee Leonard finished off Jasper’s Ethan Caldwell in just over a minute then Kyle Mattox needed only 1:15 to turn Erik Gunter to his back.
Hannon kept things going at 126 with a pin of Antonio Nash in 2:47, and Charsha finished off another first-period pin of Cooper Brooks at 132.
“I think (starting strong) was the key,” Ransaw said. “We came out and it was a carryover from (Monday). We had a great tournament (Monday). We wrestled some great opponents and we won a big tournament. It put some pressure on the guys but they’re buying into that. They are focused and they came in strong again (Tuesday).”
It looked like the Wildcats’ streak of pins might come to an end at four. Ray took on Jasper’s Xac Phillips and the two nearly went point for point. There were several points in the first period where it seemed like Phillips might overtake Ray early, but he held him off and forced a second period. This time, Ray looked like the stronger wrestler and nearly had Phillips turned, but the two needed a third to decide it.
Phillips went into the final period with a narrow 11-8 lead but Ray finally flipped him in the final seconds and grabbed a pin with just 10 seconds to spare, sending the crowd and the rest of the Wildcats into a frenzy.
“Braxton is still trying to get into wrestling shape,” Ransaw said. “He was out for a long time with injuries and he’s trying to get to the right weight. He’s still not clicking on all cylinders but he’s getting there. I saw that (Monday) at Opelika and I saw that Saturday (at Thompson) and I saw it again (Tuesday). He’s still got a little ways to go, but he’s getting there.”
Jasper finally got on the board with a major decision at 145 but Benjamin Russell grabbed five of the final six victories on the mat. Despite being up a pair of forfeits, the Wildcats still easily walked away with the win. Coker picked up a narrow decision at 152 while Hunter (170 pounds), Savon Spradley (182), Norris (285) and Sandlin Pike (106) all had pins.
Hunter’s victory was a hard-fought one as he continued to put pressure on Jasper’s Ja’Kelynn Walker throughout the match. Hunter looked like he would get the pin during the first period but Walker held him off until the buzzer. Hunter finally wore his opponent down at the 4:53 mark.
“(Walker) is a good wrestler too; he was stronger than he looked,” Ransaw said. “We have to continue to keep Hezekiah not thinking about a big move all the time. And he does that well. He continues to wrestle really hard and I think that’s a good thing.”