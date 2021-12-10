Friday nights in the fall are usually a showcase for Jalyn Daniels, who cruised past 1,000 yards rushing with a 310-yard game for Tallassee football this season.
Looks like the Friday night showcases are bleeding over to the winter, too.
Daniels put up a gaudy 35 points as Tallassee took a second-quarter run and catapulted itself to a 65-39 win at rival Reeltown Friday in Reeltown’s gym.
“He’s probably one of the best guards in the state. He could probably start for anybody,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “We’re lucky to have him. He’s just a great athlete, he’s a competitor, he hates to lose — that really helps us more than anything. He can’t stand to lose. He’s got a coach that can’t stand to lose, too.”
Senior Marcus Haynes stood as the lone Rebel in double figures, scoring exactly 10 points.
Daniels’ dominance got displayed from, literally, the game’s first basket.
The speedster slipped behind Reeltown’s defense and finished strong in transition for a layup, a theme that presented itself through the contest.
With the game tied at 12-12 in the second quarter the Tigers embarked on what became a 19-1 run to go up 31-13, a lead they would not relinquish. Nine of the 19 points came from Daniels with all four of his buckets during the stint coming in transition. He created another two points for his squad after stealing a pass and dishing a slick feed to a teammate for a layup.
“We kind of contained him a little in the first half, then we got in foul trouble, certain people that I can keep on him,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “He went to work. I mean, one man shouldn’t be able to beat you, so that’s something we’ve got to work on before Monday.”
Better aggression and focusing inward, rather than what the other team is doing, will also be among Reeltown’s emphasis points over the weekend, Gardner added.
It is true that one player does not a team make, and while Daniels tallied 54 percent of Tallassee’s scoring for the game prior to his fourth-quarter exit, where the rest of the Tigers made a big impact was on defense.
The Rebels scored a grand total of six points in the second quarter while Tallassee pulled ahead. It took them more than four minutes to score at all in the period.
All told, Reeltown was held to its lowest point total of the young season Friday, 10 below its average of 49 entering the contest.
Mixson said Jamarion McCoy, Zavion Carr and Clayten Gough were among the biggest standouts in keeping the Rebels disarmed.
“Really it’s just a team effort,” Mixson said. “Everybody knows you don’t get on the floor for me unless you play defense. Everybody did a pretty good job [tonight].”
Gardner said there weren’t a lot of positive takeaways to be had for the Rebels, but one thing that did impress him was the fight some of his bench players showed after getting subbed in with the game in the Tigers’ control. Jake Hornsby, Arthur Woods and Xavier Thomas all impressed in that regard.
“A couple of my players stepped up that hadn’t been getting as much playing time, I saw some positives there,” Gardner said. “They were on the bench waiting their turn and they gave it what they got.”
With Tallassee and Reeltown’s rivalry only recently renewed and Mixson only having been in the area for five years, the coach noted that it’s not a feud he’s fully grasped the meaning of yet.
He understands its importance to the community, however, and was of course happy to notch another victory.
“It probably means a lot more to Tallassee than it does to me, because I’ve never been here. So I don’t know much about the rivalry,” Mixson said. “But it means a lot to me that it means a lot to them. A win tonight makes the Tallassee nation proud. It’s a big win any time you can come on the road and beat your rival.”
Tallassee and Reeltown will rematch Monday at Tallassee High School.