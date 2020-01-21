Defense was the name of the game for Dadeville’s boys basketball team Saturday afternoon in a non-area rivalry game against Benjamin Russell.
The Tigers have prided themselves this season on playing fast, working in transition and distributing the ball well. They did all that Saturday and exploited some serious offensive woes for the Wildcats, which led to a 55-35 victory.
“Defensively we told them we had to stress our defense,” Tiger coach Jesse Foster said. “We did against Auburn (Thursday night) and held them to 14 points in the first half but we got a little tired. We only have eight players so we got a little fatigued, but (Saturday) I was pleased. Any time you hold somebody to 35 points, you’re doing a heckuva job.”
Although Dadeville’s defense was at a high point — it scored at least five buckets directly off Benjamin Russell turnovers — the Wildcats didn’t help their own cause. Just like Friday night against Russell County, Benjamin Russell (2-12) went through scoring drought after scoring drought Saturday against the Tigers.
After Dadeville (10-6) went on a 10-0 run to open the game, the Wildcats finally got on the scoreboard but it took more than five minutes into the first quarter. They didn’t score until the 4:53 mark of the second frame. After scoring a 3-pointer to open the second half, they didn’t score for nearly five minutes of game clock and they didn’t put a point on the board in the fourth quarter until midway through the period.
“I think we’re getting the shots I wanted to take but there are particular areas that I need people to be in and we’re just not getting there to make it easier to score,” BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman said. “They are long and lengthy and that’s distracting as a shooter so you have to get in spaces that make you comfortable. They extended us out a little too far and that made it difficult to get opportunities for our better shooters, but our shots were there; we just didn’t make them.
“We go through these droughts and I don’t know what makes it happen. It’s a little puzzling.”
Benjamin Russell played a strong defensive game as well and kept the score in a range that’s comfortable for Freeman’s style of offense, but the Tigers had three separate runs of 10 points or more and that allowed them to pull away.
“It wasn’t ever where they looked like they were that much better than us,” Freeman said. “We were just not doing enough to keep it going with them. They have a really good team and they have an inside-outside attack and that makes things a little bit easier for them. You have to be aware of them at all times.”
Making it look pretty was also something Dadeville showed off Saturday as it finished with 12 assists. PJ Eason led the way with five while Jamarion Wilkerson contributed four.
Dadeville put three players in double figures; freshman Phil Dowdell led the way with 13 points while Eason and Tripp McKinley each had 11. Daquan Doss, also a freshman, contributed seven points and seven rebounds.
“I love (the two freshmen); they are just competitors,” Foster said. “They don’t worry about being young and the other guys are juniors and seniors; they don’t care. They just love playing the game and I just love that about them two kids.”
Like Dadeville, Benjamin Russell is also getting a spark from some youngsters. Gabe Benton, who is in just eighth grade, finished with eight points and four rebounds and freshman Corey Millner continues to make strides.
“When you’re asking younger guys to come up and play on a varsity level, that’s huge especially from a middle school or ninth-grade level because the game is so much more physical and faster,” Freeman said “They have really stepped up real well and they’re learning on the job so that’s important.”