The AHSAA Class 5A/6A region wrestling tournament has come and gone this season with the Benjamin Russell High Wildcats taking home runner-up honors.
Pike Road came out with the win over the Wildcats to take home region honors but the two-day event featured a few ups and downs for the BRHS squad.
In the opening day, the Wildcats topped Beauregard 42-33 but dropped their second match against Pike Road 46-32. The semi-final round found momentum swing, throughout the bout against Tallassee, but the Wildcats were able to pick up another win to advance to the final round against Pike Road.
After the event, head coach Michael Ransaw said that his program was missing two people.
“Friday night, this same team beat us by 10 or 12 because we weren’t on our game,” Ransaw said. “We came back more focused and I think our best two teams from this region are going down south to wrestle next. Competition down there isn’t as tough but Pike Road is one of those tough teams that we’ll meet in our region. So I feel good about it. No one wants second but I feel good about the way we came back after yesterday.”
This continues the Wildcats’ rebuild following seven seniors that graduated in 2020. Despite finishing as the runner-up team, the event allowed the squad to learn for the rest of the season.
“You’ve got to remember I have on the line-up now, eight sophomores, freshmen and one senior,” Ransaw said. “We’re going to be right back in the mix of things for the next three or four years. That’s a good thing. Cooper Spears, my 197-pounder, he may look like he’s flopping out there but every time I can put him on the mat he’s only an eighth-grader. Long as we can get them on the mat – we get them wrestling; that’s going to be mat time and that’s where state championships are won.”