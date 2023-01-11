BR wrestling wins region duals

Benjamin Russell wrestling celebrates their Region 2 Duals tournament championship on Jan. 7, 2023.

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Benjamin Russell wrestling squad brought home the hardware over the weekend, with an overall team victory in the Region 2 Dual Tournament and three All Tournament team athletes.

