The Benjamin Russell wrestling squad brought home the hardware over the weekend, with an overall team victory in the Region 2 Dual Tournament and three All Tournament team athletes.
“We have been coming up short,” head coach Michael Ransaw said of region duals in the past. “We have been coming up second. We have been in the top two every year. We put everything together this time. We put people in the right place to win it.”
The duals tournament runs parallel to the wrestling regular season, where schools are scored as a team as opposed to on an individual basis. Benjamin Russell competed against Wetumpka, Russell County and Pike Road in the region dual and defeated all three.
Two of Benjamin Russell’s region opponents, Stanhope Elmore and Carver, did not compete in the duals due to a lack of athletes.
A team needs at least eight wrestlers to compete in a duals tournament, and Benjamin Russell fields 11. The Wildcats conceded 24 points for weight classes that the team does not fill, but was still able to pull out a victory in one of the state’s best teams in Wetumpka by three.
“We jumped out against Wetumpka and we edged them out,” Ransaw said. “That was simply due to the fact that we shifted our lineup around to match up with some of their wrestlers. I felt that we were able to get more points out of that. I think that helps us out a lot.”
Even though Benjamin Russell spotted one of the fiercest opponents in the state over 20 points, the Wildcats were still able to defeat Wetumpka. Ransaw said that is a huge credit and reward to his team.
“I think that is a great credit to our guys that we are putting on the mat,” Ransaw said. “Our guys are going out there and winning matches. We are putting beasts on the mat. We are not only winning, but they are pinning people and giving us the team points we need to win these matches.”
Getting over that hump of coming in second was also a huge reward and relief to Ransaw and his squad. Being able to finally win the region was a great way to send off the team’s seniors in their final year, and a great way to build a foundation for wrestlers to come.
“It is a great feeling,” Ransaw said. “Those seniors definitely deserve it. Those seniors that we have have been there with me through the times we have lost by only three points, the times we have tied. We have had little things like that that always got us to second place. We have always had one team that we just could not get over that hump with.”
Coming up for Benjamin Russell is a date with Wetumpka, Saraland and Spanish Fort in Saraland. The Wildcats will compete on Saturday, starting with a match against Spanish Fort who placed second in its region.
The winner of the two matches will wrestle one another in the quarterfinals.
The team that advances out of the quarterfinals then wrestles in the state semifinals on the 17th.
The state duals tournament championship begins on the 20th, where the top two teams from the state tournament will wrestle in Birmingham.
After seeing his team compete and win over the weekend, Ransaw thinks his team is competing at a high level at the right time and could be primed to compete all the way through to Birmingham.
“I think starting Saturday, if we go and do the same thing we did against Wetumpka the first time, we should do very well with Spanish Fort,” Ransaw said. “You can put anything on paper, but you still have to go out and play the game.”
The Wildcats will leave Alexander City on Friday night on their over three hour journey to Saraland. The team has canceled its Thursday meet with Phenix City and Pell City at the high school to further prepare and rest for the weekend ahead.
The big names for Benjamin Russell this season have been the big names for the program for the past few years.
Jamarion Whetstone, Savon Spradley and Lee Leonard all look to build off their All Tournament placements over the weekend. The trio went undefeated for the dual, earning the top overall reward for the respective weight classes.
Tymon Belyeu is also someone Ransaw expects to have a big weekend coming up in the heavyweight division.
By nature of who Belyeu has to wrestle, he has picked up more losses on the season than the All Tournament trio, but to Ransaw he may be the most important piece on the team.
“He is battling with the team's number one guy every time,” Ransaw said. “He is doing well.”
Belyeu will have to wrestle again this weekend against Wetumpka’s Willie Cox who is one of the top heavyweights in the state.
“Their record would be parallel if those two were not wrestling one another,” Ransaw said. “(Cox) has beaten Tymon the last few times by just one point, and that point is normally given up right at the end.”
Ransaw has recently called up middle schooler Colton Morgan to the 108 weight class to fill in for the previously empty spot on the team. Morgan’s impact has been tremendous for the team to not just automatically give up points to opponents.
“He is giving us great numbers and points that we have been giving up,” Ransaw said. “He has come in after December and been giving us good numbers. Those numbers make a difference.”
Before winning the region, Benjamin Russell picked up a third place finish in the Wetumpka Indian duals in late December. The school placed third out of 12 teams, while also still not having a full roster.
Leonard and Whetstone finished first individually, with Chantz Clark, Spradley and Belyeu all earning second place.
“Us finishing third, fourth, fifth are all in tournaments where we have weight classes with no one in,” Ransaw said. “We are giving up points, but our guys know we can compete and that we can do this. I think that is what a team needs.”
Recent wins and sustained season success have gotten Benjamin Russell in a position to bring home even more hardware in the next coming days. Ransaw thinks that with the turnaround his team has made from the start of the season to now, that the Wildcats are as dangerous as anyone in the area.
“Our guys are in shape now. They know their ability and their capability. They are pushing themselves more,” Ransaw said. “I think we are peaking at the right time.”