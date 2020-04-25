A
pril is Child Abuse Prevention Month and, now more than ever, it’s important to be cognizant of at-risk families and suspicious activities.
More people are spending time at home and can only associate with immediate family members and small groups, so tensions can begin to run high. Kids who are used to feeling safe at school or at after-school activities now don’t have that outlet to turn to.
Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources director Brenda Floyd said community partners such as teachers, coaches, music instructors, etc., are some of the greatest advocates for these kids since they see them frequently.
If educators noticed anything of concern, they wouldn’t hesitate to report it or at least make note of it.
The DHR office is considered essential and still opened to accept reports of possible abuse or neglect. Investigators are still heading out to homes to assess suspicious activity and ensuring the safety children, which Floyd said remains their utmost priority.
The staff at DHR may not be someone’s initial idea of a first responder but they are working in the trenches, so to speak, serving and protecting children, the elderly and the disabled. They are the unsung heroes of the emergency responders’ world.
As with any form of violence or crime, it’s vital if you see something that concerns you, say something. Reports can be filed anonymously by calling 256-825-3700.
No one should feel unsafe in his or her own home.
Let’s do our part to make sure that doesn’t happen.