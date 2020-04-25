Since the coronavirus pandemic went into full swing and more children are at home every day, Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources director Brenda Floyd said there’s been a decrease in reported child abuse or neglect cases but she finds that information alarming.
“It’s concerning to us because we depend so much on our community partners, educators, coaches, everyone who works with children; they’re so good about reporting concerns and are some of the greatest advocates to support the wellbeing of our children,” Floyd said. “We’re not saying abuse is increasing or decreasing; we just don’t know. There is the concern that some child abuse may go unreported.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Floyd wants to remind the community to share any concerns or suspicions.
“People being in close quarters for longer lengths of time, situations can become a little more tense,” Floyd said. “We want to be there to do anything we can to work with at-risk families or situations where there may be some suspected abuse or neglect.”
Tallapoosa County DHR investigates all types of abuse for children, elderly or disabled adults. Last fiscal year, DHR investigated more than 325 cases of alleged abuse and neglect affecting nearly 500 children and received more than 250 preventative service requests for more than 375 children.
“If you see something or hear something that doesn’t quite seem right or gives you some concern, a child might be in some type of danger,” Floyd said. “You don’t have to prove that it is abuse or neglect but if it’s concerning you can make an anonymous report and we’ll send someone out to investigate.”
If someone suspects something, a report can be made by calling 256-825-3700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After-hour reports can be made by calling the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department or Alexander City Police Department.
For any reported cases, an investigator will still go out to the home — often assisted by law enforcement — and assess the situation, do interviews and ensure that child or children are immediately safe.
“Child safety is still our top priority,” Floyd said. “We’re practicing social distancing and following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines but we’re still going out and investigating.”
If a child appears to be in danger, DHR works to come up with a safety plan to temporarily house a child with a relative or other caretaker. As a last resort, the child may end up in foster care.
“If there is imminent danger with a child and nowhere to go, we will put them in foster care as a last resource if we can’t find other temporary care,” Floyd said.
DHR workers are considered emergency responders and an essential agency so the office is still open and staff is operating its programs.
“The staff is working seven days a week processing the record number of applicants for the (supplemental nutrition assistance program) for food assistance,” Floyd said. “It’s been a big change for everyone but we’re operating at full speed. We’re up for the task.”
Although the office is open to the public, Floyd encourages everyone to complete applications online for the food assistance program.
DHR staff continues to work with at-risk clients and maintain contacts with the more than 60 children in the foster system right now.
“We still maintain contact and relations with foster children,” Floyd said. “We stay in touch with them and offer reassurance. Foster kids right now, their lives have turned upside down.”
While many may not recognize the work done at DHR, Floyd said she is proud of the staff’s dedication to serving and protecting others.
“They don’t get the recognition as a lot of other (first responders) do but they’re in the trenches, just in a little different way,” Floyd said. “They are not seen as heroes but they are my frontline heroes because of what they do.”