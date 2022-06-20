Funeral Service for Ms. Alma Lee Keel, 99, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Brandon Keel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Ms. Keel passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Brown Nursing Home. She was born on December 19, 1922 in Shawmut, Alabama to Henry Lee and Lizzie Dee McCoy Lee. Ms. Keel loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. She was a hard worker and worked up until 74 years old. Ms. Keel enjoyed Cardinals and Hummingbirds, traveling, shopping, eating at Red Lobster, and would always be dressed for whatever occasion she was attending. One never remembered seeing Ms. Keel without a smile on her face. She was a member of Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Barry Lee Keel, Sr. (Carolyn); grandchildren, LaDonna Powell (Jeff) and Barry Lee Keel, Jr. (Angie); great-grandchildren, Ryan Powell (Nicki), Summer Still (Ty), Brandon Keel (Caitlin), Brody Keel (Laurel), and Bethany Hunt (Casey); great-great- grandchildren Bronx Powell, Brayken Powell, Briggs Powell, Brixie Rain Powell, Brogan Powell, Judah Keel, Amos Keel, Nora Keel, Tifton Still, and Lucy Keel.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Ricky Keel; brother, Nathan Lee; sister-in-law, Celia Lee; and parents.
Family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church or Gideon Bible Ministry in her name.