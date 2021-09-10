Funeral Services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Thompson McGuire, 84 of Alexander City, will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at River Road Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Rape and Rev. Dr. Albert Pike, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 10:00 until service time.
Shirley was born on June 16, 1937 to Clara Jane Treadway Thompson and Floyd Thompson in Tyler, Texas.
She was the devoted and dedicated wife to the love of her life for 55 years until his demise in March, 2020.
Shirley loved watching old western, traveling and baking. She was famous for her delicious cheesecake that she shared with many. She was truly a lover of animals especially her baby girl “Baby” who gave her much joy. She also had a green thumbs for flowers and plants. She always kept her yard decorated with flowers of all colors. Shirley Ann had a heart of gold, she loved to anonymously bless others to the one arm bandits (Cha-inga). “Smile”
But most of all, Shirley loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was truly a Christian and exemplified as a faithful and dedicated member of River Road Baptist Church. Shirley peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with the love of her family all around.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55years, Roy McGuire, Sr. , two sons, Bruce Todahl , Donnie Todahl , one brother, David Thompson, sister, Neda Gene Robinson
Her precious memories will be cherished by her two sons, , David (Barb) Todahl, Roy (Sharon) McGuire, Jr. three daughters, Faith (Greg) Gobel, Marie (John) Guenther, Wendy ( Rodney) Keithly, two brothers, David (Sun) Thompson, Walter (Sandra) Thompson, five sisters, Sayna Crouch, Kay (Roger) Williams, Sandra (Carlos) Moore, Cindy Thompson, Lindi Thompson, Jennie Marie Davis, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and other relative and friends.