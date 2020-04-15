Mrs. Sara P. Boone
1940 - 2020
Mrs. Sara P. Boone passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 30, 1940 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to M.T. Parrott and Weston Freeman Parrott. Sara loved her family dearly. She was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Sara also loved to design floral arrangements, was known for baking cakes and pies and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leon Boone; son, Mike Boone (Amy); grandchildren, Tim Boone (Miranda) and Grace Boone Brummitt (Will).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
