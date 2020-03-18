Mrs. Gracie Lee Young
1929 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Gracie Lee Young, 90, of Alexander City, will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Matt Haines, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gracie Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.