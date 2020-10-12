Mrs. Eula Mae Berry
1929 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Eula Mae Berry, 90, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Berry passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on November 29, 1929 in Dadeville, Alabama to Reuben Cumby Monroe and Eula Henderson Monroe the youngest of nine children. Mrs. Berry was an excellent homemaker and cook. She will long be remembered for her Sunday Dinners and hospitality. She was a faithful Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible daily with her magnifying glass. Phone calls with her family were a regular event. She worked at Camp Hill Sportswear and later at Russell Corp. # 1 mill as an inspector where she was fondly called Inspector 12.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Davis of Dadeville; grandchildren, Nick Davis, Haley McKelvey (Chad), and Holland Porter (Nic) all of Dadeville; great-grandchildren, Slade and Cara Mae Davis, Davis, Hank, Hamp, and Isla Rose McKelvey, Greyson, Camilla, and Finn Porter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Davis Berry, her parents, and eight siblings.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Youth or Children's Ministry at First Baptist Church, Dadeville 178 S. Tallassee St. Dadeville, AL 36853 or to Church of one's choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.