Mrs. Barbara G. Ferguson

Barbara G. Ferguson passed away peacefully December 11th at the age of 89. She was born in Greenville, SC, to parents Claude and Lucia Graves, and grew up in Due West, SC, attending and graduating from Due West High School. She married her childhood crush John W. (Bill) Ferguson shortly after graduation. After completing her family, Barbara continued her education at Chattahoochee Technical College graduating with a degree in the new field of Computer Programming. She went on to a career in the field retiring from the business office at Westminster Schools in Atlanta, GA. Barbara and Bill built their retirement home on Lake Martin where Barbara especially enjoyed having her grandchildren visit her at the lake, particularly the new babies as they came along. Barbara volunteered much of her time with Meals on Wheels in Alexander City for many years. In addition to delivering a regular route she served on the Board of Directors. Barbara and Bill had Pugs over the years, always one black and one white, which were a great deal of company for her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and brother C. Albert Graves. She is survived by children John (Ann) Ferguson, Ellen (Richard) Mixon, and Nancy Ferguson; grandchildren Isaac (Rebecca) Mixon, Amy Bentley, Katharine (Dominic) Gaskin, Carrie (Jared) Wilson, and Craig (Laura) Ferguson; and great-grandchildren Tristan Bentley, Makenna Bentley, Matthew Mixon, Isabel Mixon, Lucas Mixon, Dax Gaskin, Evelyn Wilson, and Eliot Wilson. Graveside service was held on December 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens in Camp Hill.