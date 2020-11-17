Mr. William Dan Forbus Sr.
1938 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. William Dan Forbus Sr., 82, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Minister Chris Tidwell and Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Forbus passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Decedent's Residence. He was born on June 13, 1938 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Woodrow Justus Forbus and Lois Agnes Browning Forbus. He was an active member of Alex City Church of Christ. He loved the outdoors and passed on that love to his family. He worked for many years as a salesman and never met a stranger. Mr. Dan enjoyed driving the transportation carts for several years at Russell Medical. He met everyone with a smile.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Warner Jean Forbus of Alexander City; children, Danny Forbus (Laura) and Dannette Forbus both of Alexander City; grandchildren, Devin Forbus and Haley Forbus; brothers, James Forbus (Ouida) and Larry Forbus (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Marie Brewer and Lorene Tidwell; and friend, Dorothy Jo Eblen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.